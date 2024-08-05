Q-Tip and 9th Wonder Debate Inter-Genre Labels for Boom Bap

Following the release of Common & Pete Rock’s joint album (The Auditorium, Vol. 1) last month (July 12), 9th Wonder explained why he thought rap should get its own “Adult Contemporary” subgenre. Now, Q-Tip has issued a response, and it looks like he’s not quite on board with 9th Wonder’s idea.

Posting to his Twitter account late last week, the A Tribe Called Quest legend explained why he would be hesitant about 9th Wonder’s suggested classification for boom bap.