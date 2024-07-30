Photo by John E. Davidson/WireImage.
Respected Lyricist, Chino XL, Dead at 50
In a joint statement, Chino XL’s family has announced his passing. He was only 50.
Fans across hip-hop are now mourning another rap veteran gone too soon. This morning (July 30), Chino XL’s family used his Instagram account to announce that the rapper-actor passed away at his home this past Sunday. He was 50 years old.
In a joint statement, Chino’s daughters reflected on his role as their father, a New York-born, Puerto Rican lyricist with a serious penchant for wordplay.
“Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”
Born Derek Barbosa, Chino had developed a reputation as a fearsome lyricist with a knack for imaginative one-liners in a career that stretched over 30 years. He dropped four official albums in his career, including 1996’s Here to Save You All, and he was still appearing on new tracks at the time of his passing; he appeared on Rakim’s new single “Pendulum Swing” with KXNG Crooked and Canibus earlier this month.
Okayplayer sends condolences to Chino and his family. See the rap community’s reaction to his passing below. Check out “Pendulum Swing” when you’re done.
From Your Site Articles
- 'Dilla Time' Author Dan Charnas on Why J Dilla Is In A League Of His Own ›
- Ten Great Instagram Pages to Follow if You Love Hip-Hop ›
Related Articles Around the Web