Fans across hip-hop are now mourning another rap veteran gone too soon. This morning (July 30), Chino XL’s family used his Instagram account to announce that the rapper-actor passed away at his home this past Sunday. He was 50 years old.

In a joint statement, Chino’s daughters reflected on his role as their father, a New York-born, Puerto Rican lyricist with a serious penchant for wordplay.

“Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”