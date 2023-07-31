Cardi B Faces Possible Battery Charge After Throwing Mic At Las Vegas Show

Cardi B’s microphone tossing might have landed her in legal trouble. On Saturday (July 29), the Grammy-winner was performing at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas when she hurled a mic at an attendee who tossed a drink onstage. In shock, Cardi reacted to the unidentified liquid being pelted on her, while security also hopped into the melee.





According to multiple videos from the incident, the mic appeared to bounce off the woman who threw the drink onto a woman standing next to her. Per TMZ, It’s unclear which woman went to the cops. Before the altercation, Cardi B reportedly told guests to splash water on her to cool her down, although it seems like the drink was thrown on her much later.



Cardi’s no stranger to mishaps with the law, notably undergoing community service earlier this year after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges in a 2018 strip club brawl.

Cardi B Sentenced To Community Service For Strip Club Brawl www.youtube.com

Despite the mic throwing, Cardi B has had a strong 2023 for an artist who hasn’t released an album in five years. The 30-year-old is featured on new Offset single “Jealousy,” where the married couple appears in the music video with their five children, including their shared daughter and son, Kulture and Wave. With the visual inspired by 2001 John Singleton film Baby Boy, actress Taraji P. Henson also makes a cameo in the clip.

Offset & Cardi B - JEALOUSY (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Cardi B has also continued her remix run, featuring on songs with Latto (“Put It On Da Floor Again”) and FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2”).

