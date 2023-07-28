Cardi B & Offset Air Out Relationship Rumors on New Single “Jealousy”

Offset and Cardi B are clearing all rumors about their marriage on new single “Jealousy.” On Friday (July 28), the two released their new collaboration, which follows 2019’s “Clout” from Offset’s debut solo album, Father of 4. “Jealousy” samples Three Six Mafia’s "Jealous Ass Bitches,” while the music video has cameos from the couple’s children, Kulture and Wave, along with actress Taraji P. Henson.





Although some have speculated that the two have been having recent marital issues, Offset and Cardi B instead direct venomous bars towards their rivals. “B****** don’t wanna go Birkin for Birkin / B***** don’t got enough hits for a ‘Verzuz,’” the Grammy-winner raps on the track.



The rollout for Offset’s upcoming album began earlier this week, as the Migos member spoofed a 1988 James Brown interview in a clip featuring Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis. Promo for “Jealousy” also continued with a trailer that showed Cardi talking on the phone with Henson.

Offset & Cardi B - Jealousy (Official Video) youtu.be









“Jealousy” makes Offset’s third single of 2023, following “2 Live” and “TBS.” The rapper also appeared on three songs from Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.



Cardi B released her debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018, but has recently appeared on remixes with Latto (“Put It On Da Floor Again”), FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2”) and GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2”). In 2022, Cardi released the single "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. Cardi also headlined the Hot 97 Summer Jam in June.