Alleged Microphone Cardi B Threw In Las Vegas Is Being Sold for Charity

Cardi B is doing some good with the microphone she threw during a Las Vegas performance over the weekend. Scott Fisher, owner of audio company The Wave, which provided Cardi with the mic before it was hurled at a concert attendee, listed the alleged mic on eBay, claiming that all of its proceeds would be split between Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project.

Fisher wrote that he wanted to “try to do something good” in the aftermath of Cardi pelting the mic at a concert goer who tossed a cup of liquid at the “I Like It” rapper. The eBay listing, which ends on Tuesday, August 8, has a current highest bid of $90,100.

In the aftermath of Cardi’s Las Vegas incident, the Grammy-winner now faces battery charges, which she seemingly shrugged off with a video of herself twerking to new single “Jealousy.” The song is a collaboration between Cardi and her husband, Migos member Offset, who’s prepping his sophomore album. The “Jealousy” music video includes all five of the couple’s shared children, and a cameo from Taraji P. Henson, as the visual is inspired by 2001 film Baby Boy.

Offset & Cardi B - JEALOUSY (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Along with “Jealousy,” Cardi’s remained booked and busy throughout her feature run this year, appearing on remixes with Latto (“Put It On Da Floor Again”) and FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2”). In June, Cardi also headlined the Hot 97 Summer Jam. Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, released in 2018, winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album the following year.

