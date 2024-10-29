Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images.
50 Cent Says He Was Offered $3 Million to Perform at MSG Trump Rally
50 may want lower taxes, but he isn’t that into politics.
50 Cent has never been shy about his quest for the bucks — his debut album is called Get Rich or Die Tryin’, after all — but diving into politics isn’t part of that journey. He made that much clear when he told The Breakfast Club that he turned down a lucrative offer to perform at Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden.
In the interview, which premiered today, he reveals that he was offered, “$3 million” to take the stage at the incendiary gathering. “I got a call,” 50 explained.“They wanted, well, Sunday.”
This news arrives three months after the spread of rumors that Fif was set to perform at the Republican National Convention. That particular conversation unfolded after Trump survived an assassination attempt that same month. Following the shooting, Trump memes featuring 50’s 2003 classic, “Many Men,” popped up all over social media. While Fif acknowledged the joke at the time, he didn’t offer Trump an endorsement. Fif said the RNC offered him money then, too, but he wasn’t biting.
“I stay away from religion, I stay away from politics,” 50 explained. “That’s the formula for the confusion that has sent Kanye to Japan. He said something about both of those things and now he can only go to Japan. I don’t wanna get in that.”Watch 50’s interview with The Breakfast Club for yourself below. It begins at about the 42-minute mark.
From Your Site Articles
- 50 Cent Readies 'Hip Hop Homicides' Series With First Trailer ›
- Behind the Beat: How Six Figga Digga Made 50 Cent’s Most Emotive Song, “Many Men” ›
- The Secret History Of 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin’' ›
- Slim Shady 2020: Breaking Down Eminem’s Most Political Songs ›
Related Articles Around the Web