50 Cent Says He Was Offered $3 Million to Perform at MSG Trump Rally

50 Cent has never been shy about his quest for the bucks — his debut album is called Get Rich or Die Tryin’, after all — but diving into politics isn’t part of that journey. He made that much clear when he told The Breakfast Club that he turned down a lucrative offer to perform at Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

In the interview, which premiered today, he reveals that he was offered, “$3 million” to take the stage at the incendiary gathering. “I got a call,” 50 explained.“They wanted, well, Sunday.”