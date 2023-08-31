Weeks after Cardi B hurled her mic at at a Drai’s Nightclub concert-goer, 50 Cent replicated the move, instead during the Crypto.com Arena stop of "The Final Lap" tour. As rapper YG joined the Queens native onstage, 50, born Curtis Jackson, was visibly frustrated with microphone issues, violently tossing one into the crowd.

Although the clip doesn’t show who the microphone landed on, Power 106 host radio Bryhana Monegain revealed images of herself in the hospital with a gruesome laceration on her forehead. Also in photos obtained by TMZ, Monegain is shown with the wound stitched up and her forehead wrapped in gauze.

Monegain claims that Jackson looked directly at her before throwing the mic and she now plans to pursue criminal battery charges against the Grammy-winner. In response, a source connected to Jackson says that Monegain wasn’t supposed to be in the restricted area.

Charges against Jackson are pending. Cardi B found herself in similar circumstances last month. At Drai’s Nightclub, an attendee tossed liquid on Cardi before the 30-year-old tossed a mic towards her, which ended up hitting someone standing near the perpetrator. After the police report was filed towards Cardi, the Grammy-winner was ultimately cleared, along with the alleged mic being auctioned off for charity.

Along with supporting acts Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, the North American leg of Jackson’s "The Final Lap" tour continues until September 22.