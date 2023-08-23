Zane Lowe Denies That He Hinted At Drake & Frank Ocean Collaboration

Collaboration rumors have ignited since Drake announced his forthcoming eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. As the rapper continues the It’s All A Blur tour with supporting acts 21 Savage and Sexyy Red, Apple Music 1 radio host Zane Lowe is speaking out on speculation regarding an alleged collaboration between Drizzy and Frank Ocean.

In a since-deleted tweet, a Twitter/X user falsely accused Lowe of saying that Ocean would be on For All the Dogs, as Lowe announced on his show that a feature on FATD would be “industry-shaking, never-done-before,” and the “feature of dreams.” The user also claimed that Lowe hinted at it by playing Ocean’s “Nikes” immediately after that announcement was made.

Lowe shut down the misinformation, and while the 6 God and Ocean have yet to link up on a song, the two have supported each other throughout the years. Ocean was once tapped as a performer at Drake’s 4th annual OVO Fest in 2013, although the singer-songwriter canceled due to a vocal injury.

In recent years, Drake purchased a diamond-encrusted chain from Ocean’s Homer jewelry line, also giving the artist a name-drop on “Sticky” from Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss track “Privileged Rappers.”



Ocean last promised new music during his one-night headlining set at Coachella in April, albeit that it wouldn’t be anytime soon. The 35-year-old also canceled the second weekend of his planned Coachella set, citing a leg injury that he obtained from biking.

The show still goes on for Drizzy, who unveiled the FATD album cover drawn by his son, Adonis, on Monday (August 21). Currently-known appearances on the LP are Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny, while the lead album single is “Search & Rescue.”