Yasiin Bey performs during the Represent! A Night Of Jazz Hip Hop & Spoken Word at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on November 19, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey (photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images).
Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist are Releasing a Joint Album
Yasiin Bey just premiered a new EP titled Money Christmas.
Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist have banded together for a new album.
Last week, the collaboration was announced on Instagram, with the post’s caption saying, “Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist are FORENSICS.”
According to the post, parts of the project will premiere at Le Trianon in Paris on January 25, while the Le Trianon information page for the event states that “Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist will play a completely new set for the first time on stage from their joint album to be released in 2025.”
Tickets for the event cost approximately $58.
Prior to this, Bey premiered a new EP titled Money Christmas. Although not released on streaming, the project is available for purchase (pre-order) on Bandcamp.
Meanwhile, Alchemist just released a collaborative album with Roc Marciano. He’s also apparently interested in working with Young Thug (maybe), as well as Jay-Z.
“Jay always been on my list. I’ve been saying it for 100 years,” Alchemist said while speaking with fellow producer Cardo for a cover story for Lucid Monday earlier this year. “At this point, I hope it would be a mutual thing, like I would want to work with somebody that would wanna work with me. There’s a couple that’s brewing that’s like bucket list s**t for me that I hope happens. I still have hopes like that.”