Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist are Releasing a Joint Album

Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist have banded together for a new album.

Last week, the collaboration was announced on Instagram, with the post’s caption saying, “Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist are FORENSICS.”

According to the post , parts of the project will premiere at Le Trianon in Paris on January 25, while the Le Trianon information page for the event states that “Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist will play a completely new set for the first time on stage from their joint album to be released in 2025.”

Tickets for the event cost approximately $58.

Prior to this, Bey premiered a new EP titled Money Christmas. Although not released on streaming, the project is available for purchase (pre-order) on Bandcamp .

Meanwhile, Alchemist just released a collaborative album with Roc Marciano. He’s also apparently interested in working with Young Thug (maybe), as well as Jay-Z.