The Lox’s Tiny Desk Concert is Pure Hip-Hop Bliss

Whoever said hip-hop isn’t a form of legit musicianship A - shouldn’t be listened to and B - has never seen real spitters on NPR’s Tiny Desk. Luckily for them, The Lox served up a proper education when they popped out for a Tiny Desk performance that debuted today. Peep it for yourself below.

Over the course of about 17 minutes, Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch run through various songs from both their group and their own individual catalogs, flaunting the same organic chemistry that helped them triumph over The Diplomats in their Verzuz match a few years ago. With supple live instrumentation in the background, they were able to showcase the subtleties of their breath control, tonal inflections and all-around stage presence for an exhibition that’s got the whole rap community grinning.

Kiss opened things up by performing “Recognize” before Sheek Louch jumped into “Good Love.” From there, Styles performed “Good Times,” and a bit later, they all performed “Kiss Your Ass Goodbye.” There’s more there, but you’ll just have to watch for yourself.

Check out the whole performance just below.