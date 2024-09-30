Eve Remembers The Lox Plotting to Fight Mike Tyson for Making Her Feel Uncomfortable

During a Drink Champs interview four years ago, The Lox recounted the time they nearly came to blows with Mike Tyson for an inappropriate sexual comment he made to Eve. Eve herself confirms their account in her newly released memoir, Who’s That Girl?\

In the book, which Eve co-wrote with, the entertainer remembers being on the red carpet at the Source Awards when Tyson approached her with an out-of-pocket remark. Her Ruff Ryders crew members weren’t having it.

"One time, Mike Tyson tried talking to me crazy when I was out with The LOX," Eve wrote. "The guys saw I was noticeably uncomfortable, and they were about to fight Mike Tyson to protect me. Literally, Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch were building a strategy around how they were going to potentially gang up on Iron Mike."