Eve Remembers The Lox Plotting to Fight Mike Tyson for Making Her Feel Uncomfortable
Eve recalled the moment in her new memoir, Who’s That Girl?
During a Drink Champs interview four years ago, The Lox recounted the time they nearly came to blows with Mike Tyson for an inappropriate sexual comment he made to Eve. Eve herself confirms their account in her newly released memoir, Who’s That Girl?\In the book, which Eve co-wrote with Kathy Iandoli, the entertainer remembers being on the red carpet at the Source Awards when Tyson approached her with an out-of-pocket remark. Her Ruff Ryders crew members weren’t having it.
"One time, Mike Tyson tried talking to me crazy when I was out with The LOX," Eve wrote. "The guys saw I was noticeably uncomfortable, and they were about to fight Mike Tyson to protect me. Literally, Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch were building a strategy around how they were going to potentially gang up on Iron Mike."
According to Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E., who broached the subject during a 2020 episode, Tyson walked up to Eve with the unsolicited comment: "I’ll fuck the shit outta you."
In response, Styles P, who says The Lox are friends of Mike, remembered plotting the logistics of an assault on Tyson, with Sheek Louch offering to take a punch from Mike if it meant defending Eve. For his part, Mike used a 2022 Lox interview on his own podcast, Hot Boxin With Mike Tyson, to explain that he had since apologized to Eve for his actions.
