Big Sean is seen on July 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.

New Music From Big Sean, Coco Jones, Tinashe and More

For The Listening, Okayplayer takes a look at new albums dropping this week.

The grind doesn’t stop, and neither does the flow of new music.

This week, everyone from Big Sean to Tinashe has unloaded new heat just in time for you to ride out with your friends or vibe out in your den. For her part, Tinashe’s parlayed the momentum of “Nasty” to the release of Quantum Baby, a nine-track album laced with similarly sensual tracks. Meanwhile, Big Sean teams up with The Alchemist for “Together Forever,” the latest in a line of increasingly reflective drops from the Detroit spitter.

There’s a lot more where that came from, too. Each week,

Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings from Big Sean, Tinashe, Coco Jones, Bay Swag and more below.


New Songs:

Big Sean, “Together Forever”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Coco Jones, “Sweep It Up”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


DJ Snake and Fridayy, “Complicated”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Cash Cobain and Laila featuring , "Problem"

- YouTubewww.youtube.com




Mary J. Blige, “Breathing” featuring Fabolous

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Rob49, “Mama (Remix)” featuring GloRilla and Skilla Baby

- YouTubewww.youtube.com



Bay Swag, “Skims”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Rylo Rodriguez, “85 Cutlass”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


OMB Peezy - Hallways to Highways

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Lil Yachty and Veeze, “Sorry Not Sorry”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Lord Sko & Statik Selektah

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


New Projects:

Tinashe, Quantum Baby


YG, JUST RE'D UP 3


38 Spesh, Mother & Gun


Jae Skeese, Ground Level

