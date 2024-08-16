New Music From Big Sean, Coco Jones, Tinashe and More

The grind doesn’t stop, and neither does the flow of new music.

This week, everyone from Big Sean to Tinashe has unloaded new heat just in time for you to ride out with your friends or vibe out in your den. For her part, Tinashe’s parlayed the momentum of “Nasty” to the release of Quantum Baby, a nine-track album laced with similarly sensual tracks. Meanwhile, Big Sean teams up with The Alchemist for “Together Forever,” the latest in a line of increasingly reflective drops from the Detroit spitter.

There’s a lot more where that came from, too. Each week,

Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings from Big Sean, Tinashe, Coco Jones, Bay Swag and more below.





New Songs:

Big Sean, “Together Forever”

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Coco Jones, “Sweep It Up”

- YouTube www.youtube.com





DJ Snake and Fridayy, “Complicated”

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Cash Cobain and Laila featuring , "Problem"

- YouTube www.youtube.com













Mary J. Blige, “Breathing” featuring Fabolous



- YouTube www.youtube.com





Rob49, “Mama (Remix)” featuring GloRilla and Skilla Baby

- YouTube www.youtube.com









Bay Swag, “Skims”

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Rylo Rodriguez, “85 Cutlass”

- YouTube www.youtube.com





OMB Peezy - Hallways to Highways

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Lil Yachty and Veeze, “Sorry Not Sorry”

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Lord Sko & Statik Selektah

- YouTube www.youtube.com





New Projects:

Tinashe, Quantum Baby





YG, JUST RE'D UP 3





38 Spesh, Mother & Gun





Jae Skeese, Ground Level