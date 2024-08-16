Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
New Music From Big Sean, Coco Jones, Tinashe and More
For The Listening, Okayplayer takes a look at new albums dropping this week.
The grind doesn’t stop, and neither does the flow of new music.
This week, everyone from Big Sean to Tinashe has unloaded new heat just in time for you to ride out with your friends or vibe out in your den. For her part, Tinashe’s parlayed the momentum of “Nasty” to the release of Quantum Baby, a nine-track album laced with similarly sensual tracks. Meanwhile, Big Sean teams up with The Alchemist for “Together Forever,” the latest in a line of increasingly reflective drops from the Detroit spitter.There’s a lot more where that came from, too. Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings from Big Sean, Tinashe, Coco Jones, Bay Swag and more below.
New Songs:
Big Sean, “Together Forever”
Coco Jones, “Sweep It Up”
DJ Snake and Fridayy, “Complicated”
Cash Cobain and Laila featuring , "Problem"
Mary J. Blige, “Breathing” featuring Fabolous
Rob49, “Mama (Remix)” featuring GloRilla and Skilla Baby
Bay Swag, “Skims”
Rylo Rodriguez, “85 Cutlass”
OMB Peezy - Hallways to Highways
Lil Yachty and Veeze, “Sorry Not Sorry”
Lord Sko & Statik Selektah
New Projects:
Tinashe, Quantum Baby
YG, JUST RE'D UP 3
38 Spesh, Mother & Gun
Jae Skeese, Ground Level
