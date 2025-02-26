ESC TO CLOSE

Rapper Big Sean performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images.

Big Sean Partners With the Detroit Pistons to Raise Money for Michigan Boys & Girls Clubs

Big Sean fans can get a limited edition bobblehead of the rapper at a Pistons game next month.

Big Sean is working with the Detroit Pistons to help out the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

Fans of the rapper and basketball team can purchase a special ticket package for the Pistons’ upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 25 (Sean’s birthday), where they’ll also be given a limited edition bobblehead of the Dark Sky Paradise artist.

Promoted as “Big Sean Bobblehead Night,” “Proceeds from each ticket package will go back to the Detroit Pistons Foundation benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan,” according to a website where the special ticket package is available. The tickets begin at $45 and go up to $90.

As HipHopDX also reported, the first 100 people to buy a ticket package “will also get an autographed copy of Sean’s new book Go Higher, as well as a meet-and-greet after the game to discuss the book.”

Last month, Sean released Go Higher, through publisher Simon & Schuster. According to the publisher’s website, the book “is a clarion call for the next self-help movement, poised to meet the complexities of the moment we’re in,” and “a spiritual guidebook for our times, proving that investing in yourself isn’t something that drains your energy, but is something that gives you the energy to reach your fullest potential.”

