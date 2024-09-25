Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images.
T.I. and Tiny Win a $71 Million Lawsuit Against Toy Company
T.I. and Tiny have found success with their third attempt at suing MGA Entertainment over a line of toys that resemble the couple's teen pop group.
After their third attempt at suing MGA Entertainment, T.I. and wife Tiny have succeeded in winning a $71 million lawsuit against the toy company.
According to a Monday report from the Daily Journal, the couple was awarded $17.8 million in real damages and $53.6 million in punitive damages on Monday, after an eight-person jury unanimously found that MGA Entertainment’s line of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls violated the intellectual property rights of OMG Girlz, T.I. and Tiny’s Atlanta-based teen pop group. Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique “Star” Pullins, was a part of the group, which formed in 2009 and broke up in 2015 (although the members have since reunited to tour together).
The trial, which lasted for three weeks, took place in a federal court in Santa Ana, California. The lawsuit centered around seven dolls (out of 32) that were presented, with the jury deciding that the dolls “infringed the OMG Girlz’s trade dress and likeness,” according to the Daily Journal.
Prior to this, T.I. and Tiny tried — and failed — to win against MGA Entertainment in two other lawsuits between the teen pop group and the dolls. The first case ended in a mistrial and the second ended in a win for MGA Entertainment before the verdict was overturned on appeal. As Billboard noted, the toy company can still appeal the verdict.
Following the verdict, Tiny went live on Instagram, saying, “It was a fight. It was a hell of a fight. We couldn’t be more happy,” according to People magazine.
Earlier this year, the couple was sued by a woman who accused them of drugging and raping her after they met at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2005, according to the New York Times. Since then, the lawsuit has been dismissed, but the outlet noted that the plaintiff intends to sue T.I. and Tiny again.
