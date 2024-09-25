T.I. and Tiny Win a $71 Million Lawsuit Against Toy Company

After their third attempt at suing MGA Entertainment, T.I. and wife Tiny have succeeded in winning a $71 million lawsuit against the toy company.

According to a Monday report from the Daily Journal , the couple was awarded $17.8 million in real damages and $53.6 million in punitive damages on Monday, after an eight-person jury unanimously found that MGA Entertainment’s line of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls violated the intellectual property rights of OMG Girlz, T.I. and Tiny’s Atlanta-based teen pop group. Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique “Star” Pullins, was a part of the group, which formed in 2009 and broke up in 2015 (although the members have since reunited to tour together).