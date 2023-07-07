RZA Gives ‘Salute’ to Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Naming Their Son After Him

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have gotten RZA’s stamp of approval after naming their 13-month-old son after the Wu-Tang Clan de facto leader. On Thursday (July 6), the rapper, producer and actor spoke to CNN about the tribute, which RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, said was an unexpected honor.

“[It’s a] great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” Diggs told the publication.

“RZA is only a name, it’s a title,” he continued. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

The 54-year-old sought Islamic teachings upon creating his moniker, which stands for “Ruler, Zi-Zag-Zig, Allah,” and translates to “Ruler, Knowledge-Wisdom-Understanding, Allah.”

Upon little RZA’s 1st birthday (and a Wu-Tang Clan-themed birthday party), Rocky shared a photo and video set on Instagram, also confirming his son’s name. “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA,” the Harlem rapper captioned the post.

However, it seems that Rihanna hinted at her son’s name for months, wearing graphic t-shirts that bore RZA’s image. The 35-year-old is now expecting her second child months after revealing a baby bump during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

RZA and fellow Wu-Tang Clan members continue with Nas as part of the