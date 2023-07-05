RZA Designs Limited-Edition Turntable for Crosley & Ballantine’s

RZA has already conquered hip-hop, now he’s on to a new partnership with Crosley and Ballantine Whisky. The de-facto Wu-Tang Clan leader has announced an exclusively-designed Crosley C6 3-speed record player, which accompanies a Montero Bluetooth speaker.

“My 90s slogan was keep it real, and that’s what staying true is all about; live your life with no boundaries, break expectations and embrace what makes you, you,” RZA, née Robert Diggs, said.

Both the turntable and speaker come in black and white colorways, also marking the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s seminal debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). “The distinctive design, rooted in a shared love for music, encourages self-expression across genres. By celebrating individual taste, Crosley, Ballantine’s and RZA want to inspire you to embrace your passions and forge your own path,” the product page reads.

In an Instagram video, Diggs also gave a nod to Hip-Hop 50, and the genre’s foundation of deejaying as one of the four elements.



"This collaboration on turntables goes back not just to my roots of hip-hop, but my love of music," he said. "In the '70s, we didn't have instruments, so we relied on turntables to become our instruments and that led to Djing, scratching, looping, sampling, and the creation of Hip-Hop."

Another promo for Ballantine’s shows Diggs visiting their whisky distillery in Scotland.

Ballantine's x RZA | A Stay True Lifestyle www.youtube.com

Wu-Tang Clan continues with Nas and De La Soul for the latest edition of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour, which begins its North American leg in September.

