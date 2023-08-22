Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Second Son

Two times makes a charm for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. According to TMZ, the couple reportedly delivered their second child, a boy, on August 3. Sources say that the delivery took place in Los Angeles, a little over a year after the pair had their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, who turned a year old on May 13.

Rihanna’s pregnancy was first revealed during her headlining halftime performance at the Super Bowl LVII in February, where the nine-time Grammy-winner wore a bright red ensemble accentuating her baby bump. Since becoming a mother, in July, Rih launched a Savage x Fenty maternity line, with promotional images and clips of herself breastfeeding RZA.









Although the name of Rih and Rocky’s second child has not yet been shared, Wu-Tang’s RZA, who the couple’s first son was named after, spoke to CNN about the “honor” in July.



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have gotten RZA’s stamp of approval after naming their 13-month-old son after the Wu-Tang Clan de facto leader. On Thursday (July 6), the rapper, producer and actor spoke to CNN about the tribute, which RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, said was an unexpected honor.

“[It’s a] great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” said RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

“RZA is only a name, it’s a title,” he continued. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Baby RZA got a Wu-Tang-themed first birthday party in May, with guests sporting attire inspired by the Staten Island hip-hop collective. Rih also hinted at her son’s name with graphic t-shirts of RZA.