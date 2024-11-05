Revered Producers Timbaland, Dr. Dre, Jermaine Dupri and Others Honor Quincy Jones

Following his passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, a handful of producers have taken to social media to honor the legendary Quincy Jones.

In the nearly two days since Jones’ passing, producers like Jermaine Dupri, Dr. Dre, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Just Blaze, Pharrell, DJ Premier and others.

“When you idolize someone, meet them and you guys have so much in common, the relationship is different,” Dupri captioned an Instagram post including several photos of himself and Jones.

“Being around Quincy gave me so much more confidence, about music and life… the thing I loved about Q was how real he was, being the greatest producer to walk this Earth,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) Dre also took to Instagram to dedicate a post to Jones, writing alongside a photo he shared of himself and the acclaimed producer: “Quincy is the reason why I decided to become a record producer. His records were my go-to when I started engineering. All of the time that I spent hanging out with him was priceless and I love how open he was.” “The advice he gave me, the conversations we had helped me in my life and career,” he added. “Forever inspired by the incomparable Quincy Jones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) As for Timbaland, he let Jones serve as his own tribute, sharing an Instagram post of Jones talking about music and its importance.