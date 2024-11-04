Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night.
American Music Icon, Quincy Jones, Dead at 91
Legendary producer for Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, passed away in his Bel Air home on Sunday.
The life of the legendary Quincy Jones has come to an end. On Monday morning, the Associated Press reported that the influential musician passed away in his Bel Air home while surrounded by family on Sunday. He was 91 years old.
“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” Jones’s family wrote in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”
During a career that stretched more than 70 years, Quincy Jones has stitched bits of his artistic DNA into every fabric of the American music continuum. After working as a trumpeter, he became an in-demand composer by the 1960s. He produced for everyone from Ray Charles to Michael Jackson. He even helped produce The Color Purple. In 1992, he helped create hip-hop media as we know it when he co-founded VIBE magazine.
Through his varied achievements and his fundamental commitment to the world of music, Jones became an icon. In the wake of his passing, Black celebrities from across the entertainment world have paid their respects.
“I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones… Genius is a discription loosely used but Rarely deserved,” Ice T wrote in a tweet. “Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily. My condolences go out to his family who I had the honor of meeting. This one Hit me. God bless you KING 👑 🙏.”Okayplayer sends condolences to Jones’s family and friends.
