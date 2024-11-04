American Music Icon, Quincy Jones, Dead at 91

The life of the legendary Quincy Jones has come to an end. On Monday morning, the Associated Press reported that the influential musician passed away in his Bel Air home while surrounded by family on Sunday. He was 91 years old.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” Jones’s family wrote in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”