Cavalier and Quelle Chris Drop New Single “Shining Brighter” With Pink Siifu and Denmark Vessey
Cavalier and Quelle Chris release, "Shining Brighter," a prelude to their upcoming second collaborative project, Death Tape 2 | We Gon' Need Each Other.
A year and change after unloading their collab project Death Tape 1: Black Cottonwood,Okayplayer’s very own in-house creative Cavalier and renowned underground rhymer Quelle Chris return with “Shining Brighter,” the first single from the sequel project, Death Tape 2 | We Gon' Need Each Other. The track, which features Pink Siifu and Denmark Vessey, will be the only single released on DSPs.
Produced by Sebb Bash and Quelle, “Shining Brighter” is best described as a dazed meditation — a collage of imagistic lyricism that spills out as a riddle for listeners to solve. Coated in metaphors and themes of self-belief, it’s like a stylish audio fortune cookie. Directed by Quelle Chris, the video is pretty dope, too.
The new drop arrives months after Cavalier unloaded Different Type Time, a project he released on billy woods’ Backwoodz Studioz label this past April. Speaking with OKP, Cav explained his plans for a prosperous musical future.
“My vision for the future is to continue to make memorable, forward-pushing contributions that build an unquestionable catalog,” he said at the time. “I think even with all the ways we are currently being shown otherwise, we will come to appreciate anthologies and full bodies of work. I make art that can exist wherever high art and cultural artifacts can live, and will continue to see where that takes me. There are a LOT of amazingly talented emcees out right now, many of whom I have the privilege to know personally. Quelle Chris, billy woods, ELUCID, Denmark Vessey, Earl, Fly Anakin, Pink Siifu, Moruf, Maxo and Loji are a few that come to mind that have recently inspired me.”
Check out “Shining Brighter” for yourself below. Check out the entirety of Death Tape 2 | We Gon' Need Each Other here.
