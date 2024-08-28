Cavalier and Quelle Chris Drop New Single “Shining Brighter” With Pink Siifu and Denmark Vessey

A year and change after unloading their collab project Death Tape 1: Black Cottonwood,Okayplayer’s very own in-house creative Cavalier and renowned underground rhymer Quelle Chris return with “Shining Brighter,” the first single from the sequel project, Death Tape 2 | We Gon' Need Each Other. The track, which features Pink Siifu and Denmark Vessey, will be the only single released on DSPs.

Produced by Sebb Bash and Quelle, “Shining Brighter” is best described as a dazed meditation — a collage of imagistic lyricism that spills out as a riddle for listeners to solve. Coated in metaphors and themes of self-belief, it’s like a stylish audio fortune cookie. Directed by Quelle Chris, the video is pretty dope, too.