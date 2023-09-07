Prince Vault Opens For Previously-Unheard “Cream (Take 2)” With The New Power Generation

“Cream (Take 2)” is the latest previously-unheard track to come from forthcoming Prince & The Power Generation album reissue Diamonds & Pearls. Released on Thursday (September 7), the song was unveiled from “Prince’s legendary vault,” with performances from Power Generation drummer Michael Bland, bassist Sonny Thompson, keyboardist Tommy Barbarella, guitarist Levi Seacer, Jr. and percussionist Kirk Johnson. The song was originally released as the erotic “Cream,” also the last Prince single to make the Billboard Hot 100.

Diamonds and Pearls originally released in 1991, but the reissue has been led by recent singles “Alice Through The Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix-Full Version).”

A limited number of Diamonds and Pearls 12 LP album box sets are now available for pre-order, with an expected shipping date of October 25. In the reissue is a 120-page book of photos and essays with a foreword from Chuck D. “Over the past three decades, the reasons for its enormous success have been discussed extensively,” reads box set product page. “Not least of these was Prince’s decision to finally engage with major television exposure and an extensive tour of Europe, Japan and his first trip to Australia. The album also offered a diverse collection of sounds that could appeal to a wide variety of listeners. Diamonds And Pearls had something for everyone.”



Diamonds and Pearls will also have multiple versions, including audiophile Blu-Ray, and digital editions, each format having 47 previously unreleased songs and two hours of live concert – footage in high definition. The concert was filmed at Prince’s Minneapolis club, Glam Slam, in 1992.