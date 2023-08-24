Prince & The Power Generation Get ‘Diamonds & Pearls’ Reissue With Previously-Unreleased Single

Get ready for an expanded reissue of 1991 Prince and The New Power Generation album, Diamonds and Pearls. On Thursday (August 24), Paisley Park Enterprises, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Records, announced that the multi-platinum album will get a ‘super deluxe’ edition for release on October 27.

Diamonds and Pearls will have multiple versions, including audiophile Blu-Ray, and digital editions, each format having 47 previously unreleased songs and two hours of live concert footage in high definition. The concert was filmed at Prince’s Minneapolis club, Glam Slam, in 1992. Currently available for download are “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version).”

"Alice Through The Looking Glass" by Prince youtu.be

"Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)" by Prince youtu.be

Diamonds And Pearls | Remastered Super Deluxe Edition youtu.be

A limited number of 12 LP album box sets are now available for pre-order, with an expected shipping date of October 25. In the reissue is a 120-page book of photos and essays with a foreword from Chuck D. “Over the past three decades, the reasons for its enormous success have been discussed extensively,” reads box set product page. “Not least of these was Prince’s decision to finally engage with major television exposure and an extensive tour of Europe, Japan and his first trip to Australia. The album also offered a diverse collection of sounds that could appeal to a wide variety of listeners. Diamonds And Pearls had something for everyone.”



Prince’s first record made with The New Power Generation, Diamonds and Pearls marked the musician’s transition from his past R&B, pop and funk influences into hip-hop and gospel. The New Power Generation consisted of members Sonny Thompson, Rosie Gaines, Damon Dickson, Kirk Johnson, Michael Bland, Kirk Johnson, Tony M, Levi Seacer, Jr., and Tommy Barbarella, many of whom were co-vocalists, instrumentalists, or both.