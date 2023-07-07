Photo by Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty Images.
The Prince Vault is Opening For Two New Tracks
NPG Records has unveiled Prince Vault Series singles, beginning with the previously unreleased “All A Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version).”
Two songs from Prince’s vault have been unearthed. On Friday (June 7), The Purple One’s 1992 song “7 (E Flat Version)” and 2006’s “All A Share Together Now” were released via NPG Records in association with Paisley Park. “7 (E Flat Version)” is an unreleased remix of “7”, which initially appeared on Prince’s Love Symbol album, while “All A Share Together Now” was previously unreleased.
The two songs were previewed last month at Paisley Park’s Celebration 2023, where attendees took home the tracks on special cassette-shaped USB keys. “7” and “All A Share Together Now” now kick-off more upcoming singles from the late crooner.
The seventh-annual Paisley Park Celebration proved successful with special performances from D-Nice, Sounds of Blackness, DJ Rashida, Shelby J and Stokley from Mint Condition, while Chaka Khan and hip-hop icons Chuck D and Doug E. Fresh arrived for conversations. Honored at the event along with the late Prince Rogers Nelson was Tina Turner, who died on May 24.
In May, Prince’s eponymous 1976 demo was put up for auction by Boston-based RR Auction, which called it a “stunning revelation for music enthusiasts and Prince fans worldwide.” The company added that Prince “serves as a testament to the visionary talent of the enigmatic musician and marks the inception of one of the most legendary careers in popular music.”
As the auction closed on June 23, the demo sold for a whopping $67,259. More announcements for Prince’s archival music are expected in August.
