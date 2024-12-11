OkayplayerGO’s 2024 Holiday Gift Guide for Gamers

Somehow we’re at the end of 2024, and it’s time to really lock in on your holiday gifts. Whether you’re a long-time gamer, a casual fan of video games, or shopping for a gamer in your life, we’ve compiled a holiday gift guide to help inspire you. This list has both must-have gaming items and gaming-adjacent ideas to help you find that perfect gift, or inspire you to find something just like it. Here’s what the OkayplayerGO staff recommends for the holiday season.

Gaming hardware

Xbox Wireless Controller – Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller – Sky Cipher Special Edition. Photo by Xbox. Xbox dropped this blue transparent controller for the Series X|S earlier this year, and honestly, it’s a masterpiece. Transparent technology was peak early 2000s gaming culture, with see-through consoles, controllers and more dominating the market. This controller can also connect to Windows PC, Android and iOS thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities, so no matter what your favorite system is, you can game in style.

Nintendo Switch system bundles Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle. Photo by Nintendo. One of the best-selling consoles of all time, the Nintendo Switch is perfect for any level of gamer, and since it’s been out for a while, year-end bundles are a great deal for anybody. Now, it’s important to note, the Switch’s successor, the Switch 2, is imminent. While no official announcements have been made by Nintendo, it’s honestly the worst-kept secret at this point that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be launching in early 2025. So consider these bundles if your current Switch is on its last legs, and you simply want a refresh before the next best thing.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS - Premium Collector's Edition NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS - Premium Collector's Edition. Photo by Bandai Namco. We all have a Naruto fan in our life, and what better gift to get them than the Premium Collectors Edition of “Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS.” Beyond just the game that any Naruto fan needs to have, there’s also an exclusive scroll, two figurines, collectible cards and the season pass and exclusive in-game unlocks that all come with this edition.

WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card or Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD (From left to right) WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card and Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD Photos by Amazon. If you ask any console gamer what gift they could genuinely use right now, the answer would always be: more storage. Modern games take up huge amounts of space, and god forbid you want to own multiple games, because your console’s internal space will fill up frustratingly fast. Getting an external storage solution is a literal game changer for any console owner, and plus, by getting them more storage, you can technically claim you’re helping them get multiple new games because now they’ll actually have a place to store them. You can get the Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD here .

Analogue 3D Analogue 3D. Photo by Analogue. Every gamer knows that unlike other hobbies, games can be lost to time as consoles grow old and obsolete. This is especially true of early consoles from the ‘80s, ‘90s and early ‘00s, as the hardware simply can’t stand the test of time. But now, thanks to companies like Analogue, gamers can relive a bygone era of gaming, all with the latest technological advancements. The Analogue 3D is, “a reimagining of the N64. In 4K resolution. 10x the resolution of the original N64. Analogue3D is 100 percent compatible with every original N64 game ever made.” Perfect for parents who want to share the games they grew up on with their children, or avid gaming fans who want to dive into the rich history of N64 games. Need we say anymore?

Elgato HD60 X Capture Card Elgato HD60 X Capture Card. Photo by Elgato. 2024 was the year of the streamer. With the explosion of gaming content on streaming platforms, and the massive amount of gameplay clips shared by content creators, becoming a streamer or content creator is the new “I’m going to be a YouTuber.” If you know someone who is looking to test out the streaming life, a perfect entry gift is an Elgato capture card. While it’s no camera or gaming PC, the capture card is critical to actually becoming a streamer, so it’s a great way to help someone take the leap into the world of streaming.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset HyperX Cloud III Wireless - Gaming Headset Photo by HyperX. Whether you’re shopping for a competitive gamer looking for an edge, or a casual gamer trying to further immerse themselves in a single-player campaign, a gaming headset is a wonderful present. And while there are a ton of companies and price ranges for headsets, you can’t go wrong with a HyperX pair. Just make sure you check the compatibility of whatever headset you get! This pair only works with PCs or PlayStation 5s (don’t worry Xbox players, next one is for you!).

Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Wireless Gaming Headset Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Wireless Gaming Headset. Photo by Amazon. For those gaming on an Xbox Series X|S, you’ll know that you need specific headphones that are licensed to work with your console. Similar to HyperX, Turtle Beach makes great products at all different prices, but with the Stealth 500, you’ve got a great entry pair of headphones that Xbox players will love.

MG20 gaming headset MG20 gaming headset. Photo by Master & Dynamic. We are Okayplayer(GO) after all, so we had to include some quality headphones as well. Made with high-quality materials, and boasting immersive surround sound, the MG20s are the Cadillac of gaming headphones. Oh, and the mic detaches too, so you’ve got everyday headphones and a gaming headset all for the price of one! Gamers are much more than their tech gadgets and gizmos. The following gifts are for the gamers themselves, for their setups, their wardrobes or just their personal enjoyment. Needless to say, we hope these inspire other gift ideas in your mind, as opposed to giving you a strict list of gifts you need to get.

Gaming lifestyle

HALO X KING ICE - Sprinting Master Chief Necklace HALO X KING ICE - Sprinting Master Chief Necklac. Photo by King Ice. King Ice does some amazing jewelry collaborations with Anime shows, music artists, video games and more. For those who not only game, but immerse themselves in the world of the game they’re playing, this ice will complete any outfit you’re rocking.

Fight Deck Fight Deck. Photo by Fight Deck. If you or someone you know can’t get enough of fighting games, then Fight Deck is the perfect holiday gift. Fight Deck is a fast-paced, standalone tabletop card game that captures the thrill of classic fighting games, all in a turn-based card game. This is a kick-starter project, so it hasn’t launched quite yet, but you can pre-order it, and follow their journey through their Instagram.

Pokemon Snorlax Ceramic Ramen Bowl Pokemon Snorlax Ceramic Ramen Bowl. Photo by Gamestop. This gift is just a vibe, perfect for any Pokémon fan. Snorlax, ramen, ‘nuff said.

Super Mario World™: Mario & Yoshi Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi. Photo by Lego. One thing about gamers, they love to decorate. From their gaming caverns (aka the living room), to the office setups or their streaming backgrounds, gamers will always need dope stuff to fill out their room. Not only will they be able to build this amazing Mario x Yoshi model (shout out to the Lego heads), but it’s also interactive with a little crank to make parts of it move. Let’s-a-go!

Clamp-On Cup Holder Clamp-On Cup Holder. Photo by Uplift Desk. Don’t overthink this one. Gamers need fluids, but fluids are harmful to gaming systems. Enter the clamp-on cup holder. Hydration problems solved.

GBA Pixel Book The GBA Pixel Book. Photo by Bitmap Books. Pixel art, sprites and 2D graphics are just a few of the things that make old video games all-time classics. The perfect coffee book or bookshelf highlight, the GBA Pixel book takes a detailed look at one of the most cherished hand-held gaming systems of all time, and the rich game art that was made for it.

Super Saiyan G Fuel Super Saiyan G Fuel. Photo by G Fuel. Speaking of hydration, if you want to change up your fluid intake, G Fuel is one of the best energy drinks out there. For over a decade, G Fuel has been providing gamers with flavored energy powders to boost their performance. Mainly, it’s the caffeine, but they do a lot of partnerships and collaborations, like this Super Saiyan G Fuel (it’s just lemonade flavor), so for a “Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero” fiend or any lover of the Dragon Ball franchise, look no further.

Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad. Photo by Amazon. For PC players, who doesn’t love a little RGB? Cheap and cheerful, this mouse pad will bring the colors to your gaming set up (which we assume is already RGB themed?).

RGB Gaming Headphones Stand RGB Gaming Headphones Stand. Photo by Amazon. Both RGB and practical, this headphone stand will help any gamer organize their space. It can store a headset, multiple controllers and even has a place to charge your phone.

PAC-MAN + Ghosts Pin set PAC-MAN & Ghosts Pin Set. Photo by Pintrill. For gaming collectors, pin sets are unique enough that they will stand out from the usual holiday gifts. This set features the iconic PAC-MAN and his ghostly friends (enemies?), but don’t stop there. Let this idea inspire you to find another unique collectible for the gamer in your life.