The Albums We’re Excited to Hear in October
The spooky month comes with a funk legend’s first album in four years, a debut album from a rising Memphis rap star and a Texas soul singer’s fourth album.
Ah, October. A time for spooky festivities, watching the leaves change color and snuggling up to a warm cup of coffee or whatever your hot beverage of choice is.
And what better way to enjoy these activities than listening to some of the albums the month has in store?
October has plenty of releases on the horizon. From a funk legend’s first album in four years to a debut album from a rising Memphis rap star, these are some of the albums we’re excited to hear in October.
LEON BRIDGES - ‘LEON
After making a couple of EPs with fellow Texans Khruangbin, Leon Bridges is dropping his first solo album since 2021’s Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon. Among the singles he’s already released from the album include: “Peaceful Place,” “Laredo” and “That’s What I Love.”
ELUCID - ‘REVELATOR’
The follow-up to 2022’s I Told Bessie, the NYC rapper will soon be back with Revelator. Ahead of the album’s release, he’s released a video detailingRevelator’s creation, as well as a music video for one of the project’s tracks, “The World Is Dog.”
GLORILLA - ‘GLORIOUS’
If the viral success of “TGIF” is any indicator, Glorilla’s Glorious is already looking to be a promising solo debut. Yes, she’s kept fans happy with an appetizer mixtape, April’s Ehhthang Ehhthang, but we’re ready for her proper solo album introduction.
BENNY THE BUTCHER and 38 SPESH - ‘STABBED & SHOT 2’
Following the release of his Summertime Butch mixtape, Benny the Butcher is getting ready to drop a collaborative album with 38 Spesh. Titled Stabbed & Shot 2, Butcher described the project as “the most anticipated street album in a long time” in a social media post (also peep the hoodies that will hopefully be merch for the album. We’ll see soon.
BOOTSY COLLINS - ‘ALBUM OF THE YEAR #1 FUNKATEER’
It’s truly incredible that one of the greatest and most influential bassists of all time is still creating music. Funk maestro Bootsy Collins will be releasing his first album in four years, Album of the Year #1 Funkateer, later this month. Having presumably made younger fans through a handful of features with contemporary artists in recent years — Kali Uchis, Anderson .Paak — both old and new generations will soon be able to bask in some new funk from Bootsy.
