The Biggest Games of 2024: From Now To December

So here’s a quick question we want to throw at you all reading this right now: have you gotten through your extensive gaming backlog? If you answered yes, prepare to see it pile up again because the second half of 2024 has some monumental releases in store for you! Now that we’re smack dab in the last few months of the summer season and heading into the fall months and beyond, the remainder of the heavy hitters set to grace your gaming peripherals of choice are coming out in quick succession.

Big-name franchises, such as Call of Duty, Warhammer 40,000, NBA 2K, and Dragon Age, are set to bring new entries into the fray. So without further ado, join us as we take a look at the rest of the biggest games of 2024 slated to release from August to December.

NOTE: We will only include brand-new titles on this list and leave out upcoming expansions to games that have already launched. We still want to quickly mention World of Warcraft: The War Within, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, and Starfield: Shattered Space here, though! Be sure to keep those future DLC drops on your radar.

“Star Wars Outlaws”

The Star Wars Jedi games let avid fans of the sci-fi epic live out their dreams as a powerful lightsaber wielder who embarked upon a dangerous trek across that galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Outlaws approaches a separate power fantasy by making you a scoundrel who lives out her days handling dangerous tasks within the criminal underworld. This open-world, action-adventure game takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so you’ll run into some familiar characters and traverse iconic planets from that tumultuous period in the film series. There’s going to be a whole lot of laser blasting, stealthy takedowns, spaceship battles, gambling, and deals being made with fellow scoundrels in this highly anticipated Star Wars adventure.

“The Casting of Frank Stone”

Interactive horror games like Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology have become fan favorites among those who love to become active participants in storylines patterned after scary flicks from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Developer Supermassive Games are pros at making those sorts of heart-pounding experiences (they made those two aforementioned games, after all), which is why they were tapped to make another game just like those set within the Dead by Daylight universe. The Casting of Frank Stone will take players to a small town in Cedar Hills, Oregon where four young filmmakers set out to make a horror film. And as you’d expect, nothing goes to plan. An abundance of frights is on the agenda here as you make tough decisions that impact the game’s branching narrative, play through Quick Time Events (QTEs), solve puzzles, and (hopefully) avoid the clutches of death.

“Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions”

Perusing through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2023’s Hogwarts Legacy was a dream come true for fans worldwide. However, there was one crucial element missing from it all — Quidditch! At least a whole new video game dedicated to that fictional sport. And by the looks of it, it’s shaping up to be even better than 2003’s “Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup.” “Quidditch Champions” lets you soar through the skies on your broomstick during fierce competitions from the “Chaser,” “Seeker,” “Beater” and “Keeper” positions. We’re very much looking forward to hopping online and showcasing our masterful Quidditch plays.

“Age of Mythology: Retold”

PC gamers who adore the real-time strategy genre hold up “Age of Mythology” as one of the finest entries ever made. 2024 marks the highly anticipated return of that classic 2000s game and this time it’ll come back in remastered form. “Age of Mythology: Retold” will come with an expected boost in graphical presentation and sound design. The improvements sported by “Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Bang Engine” are being implemented to make this remaster pop off the screen as much as possible via redone units and animations. Just like the original release, you’ll get to utilize the power of one of four pantheons during an epic 50-mission campaign and online multiplayer clashes.

“Astro Bot”

The PlayStation brand has featured a long line of mascots across its many console iterations. Right now, the PlayStation 5’s leading superstar is the super cute Astro Bot. On the day of the PS5’s launch, gamers fell in love with the cute little robot tyke even more after they played the pack-in game “Astro’s Playroom.” Now we’re getting a full-fledged sequel that looks like it’ll combine the best parts of that aforementioned platformer and the PlayStation VR gem “Astro Bot Rescue Mission” with the release of the simple-titled “Astro Bot.” This greatly expanded platformer is feature-rich — it’ll come with 80+ stages, 15 new Astro Bot abilities, 300 fellow bots to rescue, and plenty of big boss encounters. “Astro Bot” will be another highlight of the PS5’s first-party gaming output.

“NBA 2K25”

You know the deal here, folks! A new year means we’re getting another installment of on-court basketball festivities via the NBA 2K franchise. Developer Visual Concepts is back once again to further refine the world’s most popular basketball simulator. The biggest new feature being purported for this year’s “NBA 2K25” is 9,000 new player animations that’ll come courtesy of NBA 2K24’s “ProPlay” technology. Players will also be able to take advantage of the game’s new ball dribble engine and advanced defensive movement mechanics. The NBA and WNBA’s sole video game representation is going big like it always does for “NBA 2K25.” We’re excited to dominate the paint with current WNBA standouts Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson.

“Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2”

The tabletop wargame mega force known as Warhammer 40,000 has been adapted into a wide range of good to great to amazing games. 2011’s “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine” gave players the chance to participate in the ultimate power fantasy by giving them the overwhelming strength of a Space Marine. Now, “Space Marine 2” is upping the ante with vast improvements in all areas of the original. With the power of current-gen console hardware, there will be way more “Tyranids” onscreen to vanquish with your trusty chainsword and lethal firearms. “Space Marine 2” will come with a whole lot to do at launch — we’re talking about a campaign that lets you play with two other live players, special co-op operations missions, and a player-vs-player component that lets two teams of six go to war.

“Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown”

The kings of the road when it comes to racing game franchises are Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport/Horizon, and Gran Turismo. One of the lesser-known yet still highly regarded racers on the market is Test Drive, which is getting prepped for its 21st series installment that owes its inspiration to Forza Horizon and The Crew. “Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown” will place players in a 1:1 representation of Hong Kong that plays host to the on-road rivalry between the “Sharps” and the “Streets.” Depending on which group you align yourself with, you’ll get to hit the road with a certain class of cars as you compete in races across all types of biomes. Get ready for a life of luxury that involves a whole lot of high-octane street racing,

“Funko Fusion”

Stroll into any GameStop, Hot Topic, or Spencer's nationwide and you’ll be bombarded by a section packed to the brim with Funko Pop! vinyl figures and bobbleheads. It’s pretty wild that it’s taken this long to get a game centered around those world-famous collectibles, but at least it’s finally become an actual thing. “Funko Fusion” is an action-adventure game that goes the Lego games route by featuring a wealth of pop culture icons in a world where character crossovers are the norm. More than 20 franchises and their most recognizable characters will “pop” up here — get ready to engage in some hilarious hijinks as your favorites from Back to the Future, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Xena: Warrior Princess and more.

“Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster”

Capcom just doesn’t miss these days! With a strong line of recent releases and a stronger sense of goodwill among its longtime fans, the lauded Japanese publisher/developer is experiencing its latest golden age. Capcom is looking to maintain its momentum with its next 2024 release and it’s something that fans of Frank West are excited for. “Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster” goes above and beyond your usual remaster by offering an impressive graphical overhaul that makes this release look more akin to a remake. The zombie-smashing action fans adore is making its return alongside some much-needed quality-of-life improvements. The AI performs smarter actions, auto-saving is being implemented, every character is fully voiced, and that’s just the half of it! “Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster” looks like it’ll be another Capcom win!

“Frostpunk 2”

One of the most stress-inducing yet still enjoyable city-builders/survival games ever made is 11 Bit Studios’ “Frostpunk.” Now we’re due for its follow-up, which takes place 30 years after the tumultuous events of the first game. The frigid world you’re set to inhabit again will call upon your leadership skills as you’ll be tasked with managing the needs of the people, building and upgrading vast districts, and dealing with the consequences that come from aligning with a particular faction. The eternal winter is hard enough to deal with — keeping your denizens safe and making the sort of promises you can keep are crucial to surviving the harsh cold. We hope you have what it takes to survive the arduous in-game months and years of “Frostpunk 2.”

“EA Sports FC 25”

What was once labeled as the FIFA series had a name change once Electronic Arts lost the FIFA license in 2023. Following that, “EA Sports FC 24” debuted to keep providing soccer fans with the ultimate simulation of their favorite sport. Now “EA Sports FC 25” is on its way to expand upon the last game in a myriad of ways. A new 5v5 Rush Mode will be making its debut here across the game’s signature modes and will appeal to fans of fast-paced matches. This year’s Career Mode is getting some substantial changes, such as the ability to manage/play as the top women’s teams and kick off a new career playthrough based on a crucial checkpoint during a real-life season. And with improved AI functionalities powered by the game’s “FC IQ,” you’ll always feel like you’re playing against the best of the best.

“Silent Hill 2”

Capcom has had plenty of wins in the last couple of years — part of those victories is due to the positive responses garnered by the Resident Evil remakes. Fellow Japanese publisher/developer Konami clearly took notice of that trend, which is why we’re seeing them hop on the survival horror remake train. Konami has tapped developer Bloober Team to recreate one of the greatest survival horror games ever made with a remake of “Silent Hill 2.” Fans who live and die by how much they love the original can look forward to revisiting the game’s creepy small town and running into the same deformed creatures (who look much better this time around thanks to improved visuals). Modernized combat and a stronger visual palette will hopefully result in a better version of the best Silent Hill series entry.

“Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero”

Dragon Ball Z fans have the warmest memories attached to their days and nights spent playing the Budokai Tenkaishi series. Now those same fans have a reason to be excited since that style of 1v1 combat is returning in “Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.” With a massive roster of 164 characters at the ready, players will get to reenact their favorite fights from the anime and even create first-time scenarios between their favorite warriors. Explosive, high-speed battles will erupt as Super Saiyans and other superpowered aliens come to blows, shoot off Ki blasts, and destroy the environment around them. Playing through alternate versions of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super story arcs is another part of this 3D fighter we’re very much looking forward to.

“Super Mario Party Jamboree”

The Mario Party games have regularly caused a room full of players to laugh their heads off while having the time of their lives and get into heated arguments due to the severe momentum changes brought on by unforeseen results. “Super Mario Party Jamboree” will bring on the same bouts of happiness and bitterness as it’s being set up as the biggest series entry to date. Over 100 minigames will be included, plus seven game boards that include classics such as Mario's Rainbow Castle are being implemented to appeal to longtime fans and newcomers. Besides your usual days and nights full of local multiplayer madness, this Nintendo Switch exclusive will debut an online 20-player Koopathlon mode. Consider yourself the GOAT if you take the top spot at the end of those chaotic online contests.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 6”

The annual Call of Duty cycle even has cynical gamers excited this year! That’s because “Black Ops 6” looks like it has been afforded enough time and care toward its development to make it feel different when you compare it to the last few series installments. It should come as no surprise that BLOPS 6 will come with a single-player campaign, cooperative Zombies mode, and a competitive multiplayer suite. As for what’s being debuted in this game to make it stand apart from 2023’s “Modern Warfare 3,” “BLOPS 6” will feature more flexible movement options thanks to the debuting “Omnimovement” system. The boots-on-the-ground action of this first-person shooter should produce plenty of invigorating moments as you dodge colossal explosions, survive the wrath of the undead, and stay out of your enemies’ crosshairs during intense 6v6 and 2v2 matches.

“Sonic X Shadow Generations”

In preparation for the upcoming third Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Sega made the right decision to remaster one of its most famed Sonic games and add some worthwhile new content to make its return more eventful. One of those welcome additions is a newly separate campaign starring Sonic’s rival Shadow — not only will you get to replay Classic and Modern Sonic’s stages, but you’ll also get to run fast through returning levels with Shadow as your main character. Fans will be thrown into a struggle against Shadow’s archenemy Black Doom as they revisit classic worlds lifted from “Sonic Adventure 2,” “Sonic Heroes” and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog (2006).”

“Life is Strange: Double Exposure”

If the name Max Caulfield elicits excitement from you, you’re looking forward to the latest mind-bending entry in the Life is Strange series. Max makes her return as she joins a murder mystery investigation centered around her friend Safi. By calling upon her ability to rewind time, Max opens the pathway to a parallel dimension where Safi is alive. But here’s the problem — the other dimension’s version of Sali is still being hunted down by an unknown killer! We’re confident that adventure game fanatics will get everything they want and more from “Life is Strange: Double Exposure.”

“Mario & Luigi: Brothership”

One of the biggest surprise announcements to come from Nintendo this year marked the return of the hysterical RPG franchise, Mario & Luigi. The brotherly duo are setting out on a new adventure in the cleverly named “Brothership.” This time around, the famous siblings find themselves embarking on a sea-faring trek across the waters located within the locale of Concordia. With the aid of Shipshape Island’s cannon, you’ll blast off to diverse islands and run into familiar faces, befriend new characters, and utilize Bros. Moves to interact with the environment. And during combat, you’ll get to employ flashy Bros. Attacks to wipe out the opposition during turn-based battles.

“Assassin's Creed Shadows”

Ubisoft’s most cherished franchise is none other than Assassin’s Creed. With the series being split up into games dedicated to its more traditional stealthy roots and titles that embrace an action RPG structure, fans of both styles have gotten their preferred way to play. “Assassin's Creed Shadows,” the fourteenth major installment in the series, is going the action RPG route and has everything fans enjoyed from “Assassin’s Creed Origins,” “Odyssey” and “Valhalla.” With a focus on 16th-century Japan towards the end of the Sengoku period, players will join the centuries-long war between the Assassin Brotherhood and Templar Order once again. Two playable protagonists (the female shinobi Naoe and the hulking African samurai Yasuke) are at your disposal. A more stealthy approach works for Naoe, while running headfirst into combat gives Yasuke his time to shine. “Assassin’s Creed Shadows’” massive feudal Japanese world should give you a worthwhile experience that’s hopefully on par with “Ghost of Tsushima.”

“S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl”

Salute to publisher/developer GSC Game World — while under the duress of the Russian invasion of Ukraine going on around them, the studio has still been working overtime to make sure the latest “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2” lives up to everyone’s high expectations. First-person shooting and survival elements are at play here as you navigate the post-apocalyptic Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, which is home to human threats and bloodthirsty mutants. Spraying and praying won’t do much for you here — conserving your ammo, making good use of the crucial supplies that’ll keep you from dying of hunger and thirst, and fighting only when it’s mandatory are the rules you need to abide by. “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl” earns its spot as the top immersive FPS set to make waves upon release this year.

“Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics”

The #FreeMVC2 movement won! Capcom took note of that passionate community’s desire to play all of the publisher/developer’s classic Marvel-themed fighting games and put a smile on all their faces with the announcement of its latest retro compilation. “Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics” is bringing rollback online netcode, visual filters, an art gallery, a music player and a training mode to the following lineup of 2D fighters (and even a throwback beat ‘em up!): “X-Men: Children of the Atom,” “Marvel Super Heroes,” “X-Men vs. Street Fighter,” “Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter,” “Marvel vs. Capcom,” “Marvel vs. Capcom 2” and “The Punisher.”

“Dragon Age: The Veilguard”

This one’s been a long time coming. Dragon Age diehards have been greatly anticipating developer Bioware’s return to its famous medieval fantasy series. Now those fans will finally have the chance to dive back into the wide and wonderful world of “Thedas” for a new crusade against an overwhelming evil. Once you’ve spent hours customizing your heroic avatar, get ready to be whisked off to lush forests, thriving cities, and dark labyrinths. “Dragon Age: The Veilguard” sets itself apart from its predecessors by moving its combat mechanics to an action RPG combat approach. The more recognizable parts of the series, such as an intricate conversation system that emphasizes multiple responses and companion management during combat, are thankfully presented here.