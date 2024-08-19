The Best Games of 2024: The First Half

2023 was an assault on the backlogs and checking accounts of gamers everywhere — major titles like “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” “Baldur's Gate 3,” and “Street Fighter 6” are counted among the avalanche of amazing games that dropped last year. Going into 2024, everyone got a sneak peek at a new batch of games that ended up on a bunch of gaming publications’ most anticipated releases of the coming year.

So far, 2024 has produced a bevy of commendable games that are spread out across a nice variety of favorable genres. Fans of fighting games, JRPGs (Japanese Role-Playing Games), challenging action-adventure “Soulslike” experiences and more have gotten their money’s worth from AAA and AA game development studios and independent game makers. To commemorate the first half of this year in gaming, we’re going to compile the 21 best games of 2024 released from January up until the first day of August.

NOTE: We will exclude early access games such as “Palworld,” “Hades II” and “The Rogue Prince of Persia” since they’re still considered works-in-progress. The games are great now and they’ll be even better once their development is fully complete.

“Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” Cover art, Ubisoft. Ubisoft returned the Prince of Persia series to its roots by embracing its side-scrolling, action-adventure roots for “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.” As the dual-blade-wielding Sargon, players embark upon an epic adventure that embraces Metroidvania gameplay elements in exploration, platforming and puzzle-solving. The game’s combat is the true shining star here — Sargon's flashy offense entertains the most during bouts with standard foes and massive bosses that truly test one’s battle prowess.

“Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth” Promotional art, Sega. Since switching over from an action-adventure template to that of a traditional RPG, the Yakuza/Like a Dragon IP has enjoyed a renewed run that has afforded it an enjoyable change of pace. Following the events of “Yakuza: Like a Dragon” and “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name,” “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth” sets up Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu with a motley crew as they get embroiled in a wild adventure in Japan and Hawaii. The best parts of this game’s predecessor are present alongside a host of hilarious new battle classes, outlandish side jobs and your usual array of emotional moments that make this sequel hard to forget.

“Tekken 8” Promotional art, Bandai Namco Entertainment. The number one 3D fighting game on the market made its grand return with another numbered mainline sequel that pushes its legacy mechanics forward to a great degree. Tekken 8’s overall package is bursting at the seams with satisfying content — a story mode filled with jaw-dropping confrontations, a massive roster packed with beloved legends & likable newcomers, and the game-changing “Heat” system are among the many traits that push it towards greatness. The “King of the Iron First Tournament” remains supreme during its eighth iteration of intense fisticuffs.

“Persona 3 Reload” Promotional art, P Studio. In this timeline of remasters and remakes we’re currently living in, developer P-Studio decided to rejuvenate one of the finest entries in its long-running Persona series. The result is the definitive version of an already amazing JRPG that has been blessed with several quality-of-life features that make the whole experience so much more gratifying. Alongside this remake’s improved graphics and remixed soundtrack are new social activities with several charming personalities and additional battle mechanics. Persona 3 Reload is proof positive of 2024’s strong lineup of RPG releases.

“Helldivers II” Promotional art, Arrowhead Games. No one could have imagined how massive of a player base “Helldivers II” would attain during its launch window and beyond. It turns out a bunch of dedicated alien bug busters exist all around the globe and are always prepared to fight for democracy. The switch from a top-down perspective to a third-person viewpoint brings players much closer to the sci-fi action littered across hostile planets. An addictive PvE (Player vs. Environment) gameplay loop remains enticing due to a tough yet manageable difficulty level, fierce firefights and the mixing and matching of powerful “strategems” that give each shock trooper an extra edge in battle.

“Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” Promotional art, Square Enix. Following the mind-bending closing of “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” continues the planet-saving adventures of Cloud Strife and his fellow cast of iconic heroes. This time, a massive open world welcomes players to an assemblage of fun activities to discover — taming different breeds of Chocobo, battling massive beasts, and enjoying the myriad minigames Rebirth houses made its lengthy playtime worth all the trouble. Rebirth also makes sure to offer a batch of insane story reveals that have us excited to see how we eventually dispose of Sephiroth and save the planet from destruction.

“The Outlast Trials” Promotional art, Red Barrels. The Outlast series has grown to become a force within the horror genre thanks to the first two single-player series entries. The Outlast Trials not only goes the prequel route in regards to its place in the overarching plot, but it also produces a cooperative multiplayer experience that’s as amusing as it is horrifying. Up to four players are tasked with escaping the evil clutches of the “Murkoff Corporation” — that mission isn’t so easy due to the presence of ghastly foes that can’t wait to tear you to shreds. “The Outlast Trials” brings the scares and fun in equal measure.

“WWE 2K24” Promotional art, Visual Concepts. Witnessing the increase in quality put on display by developer Visual Concepts’ work on its WWE simulation games has been so inspiring. With “WWE 2K24,” fans of the week-to-week action that takes place within the squared circle have plenty of reasons to love it. Refined grappling mechanics and “Super Finishers” make the moment-to-moment action feel a lot better. Plus the up-to-date roster, inclusion of Hall of Fame Superstars, and ability to download custom copies of non-WWE talent gives wrestling fans a ton of options to play with. WWE 2K24’s top modes (“Showcase of the Immortals,” “MyGM,” and “MyRISE”) are all world championship material.

“MLB The Show 24” Promotional art, San Diego Studio. Now it’s time to stomp our feet onto the home base diamond as we speak on the latest installment of digital baseball developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s San Diego Studio. With Toronto Blue Jays baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the cover, everyone expected a level of greatness on par with his skillset for this year’s “MLB The Show 24.” For the most part, those expectations were met in kind. An impressive visual and audio presentation gave baseball fans the sort of atmospheric experience they’d expect from a real-life game. On the gameplay front, storyline playthroughs revolving around female players, The Negro Leagues, and the legendary Derek Jeter proved to be pure class. Along with refinements to other legacy modes and on-field mechanics, “MLB The Show 24” continues to build the IP to Hall of Fame status.

“Dragon's Dogma 2” Promotional art, Capcom. It came as a shock when devout Capcom fans learned that Dragon’s Dogma was getting a long-awaited sequel. That often-requested follow-up finally landed in 2024 with a host of welcome refinements that built upon the best parts of its predecessor. A massive open world contained within a fantasy medieval realm gives way to spontaneous encounters with towering beasts where your “Arisen” and its “Pawns” fight till the bitter end. While not a full-fledged sequel in conceptual form, “Dragon’s Dogma 2” does enough to further improve upon the weighty combat and enthralling exploration of the original.

“Princess Peach: Showtime!” Promotional art, Nintendo. It’s been refreshing to watch Princess Peach abandon her status as a damsel in distress and step into her role as a stroud defender of her friends and the denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom. In “Princess Peach: Showtime!,” she rises to defend the arts to free the famed Sparkle Theater and its performers from the dreaded Grape & the Sour Bunch. What follows is an eccentric action-adventure game that plays out like a superb stage production. Donning Peach in different costumes and utilizing all the cool abilities she can activate to combat enemies and participate in jolly activities are the main attractions of this fanciful journey.

“Stellar Blade” Promotional art, Shift Up. Now we know most folks initially took notice of this high-octane action game once they got a good look at the main character’s “assets.” But after putting it through its paces, we came away from Stellar Blade with positive impressions about its stunning graphics, diverse locales and thrilling Soulslike combat. Taking down hordes of hideous alien creatures with the aid of Eve’s slick blade and side firearm leads to some of the most satisfying combat encounters we’ve tapped into this year. While the game’s story leaves a lot to be desired, the rest of the "Stellar Blade" presentation is pure class.

“XDefiant” Promotional art, Ubisfot. While it certainly has its rough patches, Ubisoft’s free-to-play competitive multiplayer first-person shooter still captured the attention of gamers looking for something to match the look and feel of “Call of Duty.” XDefiant compiles its factions and classes from Ubisoft’s biggest IPs, such as Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell and Watch Dogs. And on the gameplay front, fast-paced 6v6 gunplay erupts across spacious maps in modes such as Domination, Occupy and Hot Shot. The game’s clever use of character abilities and the intense moment-to-moment gunplay are solid in their current state and have the potential to get even better during its live service lifecycle. XDefiant exudes a ton of promise and we can’t wait to see it evolve into its best form as 2024 rolls on.

“Content Warning” Promotional art, Landfall Publishing. You can always count on a game dropping out of nowhere and becoming the newest hotness that causes streamers to hop on its bandwagon. The first of the two games released this year that matches that criteria is “Content Warning,” the four-player co-op game all about diving into a zone full of danger and (hopefully) emerging unscathed with plenty of viral footage of the horrors that inhabit it. The horror themes present here go hand-in-hand with the laughter resulting from all the wild moments that transpire during each new game session. Managing one’s camera battery, keeping tabs on your dwindling oxygen supply, and filming the best material possible for uploading to “SpöökTube” makes all those trips to the intimidating Old World worth all the trouble.

“Crow Country” Promotional art, SFB Games. Today’s generation of independent game developers is making a concerted effort to create the sort of titles that mimic the graphical stylings and gameplay loops of classic PS1 games. "Crow Country" follows that trend as it goes the survival horror route with the sort of visual and audio cues that harken back to the days of classic "Resident Evil" and "Silent Hill." What’s being served here is a spine-chilling romp through a derelict amusement park — shooting deformed creatures, solving tricky puzzles and meeting curious characters are all accounted for in this love letter to retro survival horror games.

“Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” Promotional art, Nintendo. Nintendo heard the cries of fans requesting a new and improved version of one of (if not THE) Paper Mario game and answered their request with a full remake. The Switch version of “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” does everything expected of it — the cartoony art design shines even brighter than ever before, the remixed soundtrack is full of bangers, and several quality-of-life features streamline every part of it to make it more approachable to first-timers. The game’s turn-based combat that emphasizes timed button presses and its hysterical moments remains strong in this day and age.

“Lorelei and the Laser Eyes” Promotional art, Simogo. Here’s another gaming highlight of 2024 that you need to go into completely blind if you’re a first-timer. The allure of "Lorelei and the Laser Eyes" will grab you from a visual standpoint — after you’ve taken notice of the psychological horror themes at its core, you’ll begin to absorb its finest qualities. Over 100 puzzles are presented within the confines of an uncanny mansion where events are constantly unraveling. "Lorelei and the Laser Eyes" defies all expectations and wins big because of it.

“Chained Together” Promotional art, Anegar Games. Just like the aforementioned “Content Warning,” “Chained Together” captured the attention of gamers and streamers alike this year due to its outlandish premise and addictive gameplay loop. Once again, four players must defy the odds by working in conjunction during a monumental escape from the clutches of Hell. Precision is the name of the game here as everyone must time their jumps accordingly since a mistimed leap could cause everyone to fall due to those damned chains hooking everyone together. The game’s intricate physics system, super nervewracking “Lava” difficulty mode, and hilarious races to freedom combine to create another amazing batch of co-op gaming fun.

“Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree” Promotional art, FromSoftware. “Elden Ring” made waves in 2022 and emerged as the biggest mainstream success for the famed “Soulslike” developer FromSoftware. Once everyone who stepped into the game’s harsh world completed its main adventure, they looked forward to returning to it with the release of a massive expansion. FromSoftware did just that by crafting a far-reaching new section of the Lands Between to explore and new challenges to confront in the highly anticipated “Shadow of the Erdtree.” Everyone received everything they could have asked for from that huge piece of DLC — new weapons, weapon skills, equipment, magic and even more dangerous bosses to confront made everyone’s return to the dark and dreary world of “Elden Ring” an eventful one. Salute to those who overcame the soul-crushing difficulty of this expansion!

“EA Sports College Football 25” Promotional art, EA Sports. Madden NFL fans haven’t been too pleased with its annual releases as of late. Those same fans finally have a reason to celebrate in 2024 due to the long-awaited return of Electronic Arts’ college football simulation franchise.” EA Sports College Football 25” hits the field in top form with the full package fans have been desperate to play again since 2013’s “NCAA Football 14.” The Dynasty and Road to Glory modes both offer a high replayability factor for armchair quarterbacks. The on-field action also feels faster in comparison to Madden’s, plus the complexities of it all place it atop a high pedestal on the football simulator mountain.