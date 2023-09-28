Maxo Embarks on Post-Def Jam Independence With New Album ‘Debbie’s Son’

Maxo’s giving himself a fresh start. In February, the Southern California rapper released his sophomore album Even God Has A Sense of Humor, also his second Def Jam Records LP. After expressing his dissatisfaction with the record label, Maxo, legal name Max Allen, now releases music exclusively through his independent label, SMILEFORME, with new album Debbie’s Son as its latest release.

“Skin sheds to reveal a version of me yet seen. Trials, tribulations, realizations. Everything contributed to the human. An attempt to not become my reactions. An attempt to retract to my purest form,” he said in a press release. “Who is Maxo? When nothing else matters? Love sharing the same coin as hate. Can’t go backwards. Embracing what’s to come. New blessings. Can’t keep extending myself for what does not love me, for me. No more superficial friendships or conversations. Getting rid of everything just to see what’s genuinely here for me.”

The 10-track album, led by single “PlayDis!” featuring Zelooperz, includes production from lastnamedavid, The Alchemist, Henry Was, Beat Butcha, Alexander Spit, Ahwlee, and more, some who contributed to EGHASOH. In November, Maxo’s headlining A Friend of Mine Tour begins, with support from D.C. rapper Sideshow.



Maxo will also have a set at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, which returns to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium from November 11-12. Additional artists on the bill include co-headliners The Hillbillies (Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem) and SZA, with Clipse, Earl Sweatshirt, Ice Spice, Khamari, PinkPantheress, Syd, redveil, Toro y Moi, Willow, and more scheduled to perform.



