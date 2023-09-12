Maxo Follows Sophomore Album With New Single, Forthcoming Album ‘Debbie’s Son’ and 15-Date Tour

Months after his sophomore album Even God Has A Sense of Humor, Maxo has announced forthcoming album Debbie’s Son, which arrives September 28. The artist has departed his former label of Def Jam Recordings, starting his own imprint SMILEFORME, also celebrating the move with new single “PlayDis!” featuring Detroit’s Zelooperz.

Next, Maxo, born Maximillian Allen, will embark on the A Friend of Mine Tour with support from Sideshow. The 15-date trek begins with Maxo’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival debut on November 11, with additional stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle and more, with a concluding show in San Francisco on December 5.

Maxo - PlayDis! feat. Zelooperz youtu.be

“Skin sheds to reveal a version of me yet seen. Trials, tribulations, realizations. Everything contributed to the human. An attempt to not become my reactions. An attempt to retract to my purest form,” the Southern California rapper said in a press statement for Debbie’s Son. “Who is Maxo? When nothing else matters? Love sharing the same coin as hate. Can’t go backwards. Embracing what’s to come. New blessings. Can’t keep extending myself for what does not love me, for me. No more superficial friendships or conversations. Getting rid of everything just to see what’s genuinely here for me.”

Released in February, Even God Has A Sense of Humor features Pink Siifu, Liv.e, KeiyaA, and Melanie Charles. Executive produced by Mount Kimbie’s Dom Maker, the 14-track LP also has additional production from Madlib, Devin Morrison, Karriem Riggins, Beat Butcha, Lastnamedavid and more. The LP follows Maxo’s 2019 debut Lil Big Man.