After a four-year delay, Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw hits Dodger’s Stadium this November. Last Friday (August 18), the full lineup was slowly revealed in a mural uncovered via livestream. Held on November 11 and 12, co-headlining artists on the festival lineup include SZA and The Hillbillies — composed of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem.





The festival’s return was first announced in Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s music video for “The Hillbillies,” with Tyler wearing a pin reading “Camp Flog Gnaw 2023.” CFG also comes just months after SZA admitted in The New York Times Magazine that she initially wanted to join Odd Future prior to signing onto Top Dawg Entertainment, as she’s gotten into public spats with the label’s co-president Terrence "Punch" Henderson.



“Quiet as it’s kept,” SZA began. “I wanted to be with Odd Future. I felt more like a Clancy girl.” The singer-songwriter was referring to Tyler’s longtime manager, Christian Clancy, and his wife, Kelly, both founders of 4 Strikes Management, who assisted the careers of Odd Future and Frank Ocean.

Last year, Clancy revealed in a Billboard interview that CFG fans could expect the festival to return in 2023.

"It’s really not that deep," Clancy said. "Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year."

Other performers at the festival include Toro y Moi, Lil Yachty, Liv.e, Ravyn Lenae, Khamari, Maxo Kream, Fana Hues, Paris Texas, and more.



Last held in 2019, the eighth annual CFG was when Drake was infamously booed although he was a surprise guest. Also on the bill for the two-night engagement were Solange, A$AP Rocky, The Internet, H.E.R., Blood Orange, YG, 21 Savage, Thundercat, Summer Walker, and others.