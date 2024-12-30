Mad Skillz Returns From Three-Year "Rap Up" Hiatus to Drop “2024 Rap Up”

After a lengthy absence from the whole, "Rap Up" game, Mad Skillz has returned.

Over the weekend, the veteran MC made time to drop “The 2024 Rap Up,” his first end-of-year recap song in three years. While he had originally made those tracks one of his chief claims to fame, Uncle Murda more or less commandeered it over the years. But, Skillz decided to pull up for 2K24, so here we are.

As was the case with every other “Rap Up,” Skillz lays out just what went down in rap and pop culture at large, breaking down Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ political losses, Diddy lawsuits, and more.

“Andre 3k gave rap the boot/Y'all so wack 3 Stacks pick up his flute/And Nelly and Ashanti was back in the streets/And Cardi said, ‘You ain’t ‘bout to Offset my peace,’" he spits on the track.

Elsewhere on the new effort, he makes time to give himself a well-deserved pat on the back for his Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. He earned that one for his efforts on The Seven Number Ones. Mad Skillz indeed.

Anyhow. Check out Mad Skillz’ “The 2024 Rap Up” for yourself below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com



