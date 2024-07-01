Yeah. Go Ahead and Listen to That New Lupe Fiasco Album

If Lupe Fiasco isn’t the king of esoteric wordplay, he’s something close to it. Dating back to the early aughts, he’s used instrumentals to distill riddles that are as sprawling as his imagination, and in the process, become one of the most acclaimed spitters ever. He adds to his reputation with Samurai, a meditative new LP coated in layer upon layer of metaphors most people will never decipher.

Checking in at a svelte eight tracks, the album is entirely produced by Lu’s longtime collaborator Soundtrakk, who supplies the whole thing with lo-fi jazz rap soundscapes; the beats here would make Nujabes proud. Tracks like “No. 1 Headband” would be a suitable opening for the Samurai Champloo intro, “Way of the Samurai.” The track itself is subtly anthemic, and the bars are ornate, yet functional — think about the Black Mamba cutting down members of the Crazy 88.