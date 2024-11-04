Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys Reunite at 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest

Due to contractual issues, beef, jail and a variety of other reasons, the Hot Boys haven’t had a proper reunion in many years. All of that changed at Lil Wayne’s 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest this past Saturday.

After acting as the opening performer himself, Weezy had fellow Hot Boys members B.G., Juvenile and Turk join him onstage to perform a variety of hits, all of which helped make Cash Money a music industry superpower at the end of the 1990s. During the course of the performance, the crew performed hits like “Bling Bling,” “Project Bitch” and “Back That Azz Up.”