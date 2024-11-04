Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images.
Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys Reunite at 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest
The Hot Boys clique completely reunited for the first time, with Lil Wayne, B.G., Juvenile and Turk taking the stage together at Lil WeezyAna Fest.
Due to contractual issues, beef, jail and a variety of other reasons, the Hot Boys haven’t had a proper reunion in many years. All of that changed at Lil Wayne’s 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest this past Saturday.
After acting as the opening performer himself, Weezy had fellow Hot Boys members B.G., Juvenile and Turk join him onstage to perform a variety of hits, all of which helped make Cash Money a music industry superpower at the end of the 1990s. During the course of the performance, the crew performed hits like “Bling Bling,” “Project Bitch” and “Back That Azz Up.”
This reunion unfolded four months after the Hot Boys had a partial reunion at the 2024 Essence Festival. There, B.G. and Juvie connected onstage. But without Weezy, who performed his own solo set at the same event, it wasn’t the real thing. On Saturday they made right — and, potentially a lot of money.
According to The New Orleans Advocate, the Smoothie King Center completely sold out tickets to the event, which also saw the Big Tymers hit the stage. Gross ticket sales may have eclipsed $1 million.
At another point of the event, Master P, who is the founder of Cash Money Records’ biggest rival, No Limit Records, called Weezy the greatest rapper alive. New Orleans’ Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented Weezy with a key to the city.
In a moment of gratitude, Weezy gave thanks to everyone while citing the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show — which is set to unfold in New Orleans next year — as something that was “ripped” from him.
“I told myself I wanna be on stage at the Super Bowl in front of my mom and I worked my a** off to get that position,” Weezy told the audience. “It was ripped away from me but this moment right here… they can’t take this away from me.”
Watch part of the Hot Boys reunion for yourself below.
