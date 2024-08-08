Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET.
Is Lauryn Canceling 2024’s Fugees Tour Dates Just The Same Old Story?
Let’s be real, is it time to expect more from our anointed hip-hop icons?
“Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.”
That was the statement issued by none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill after it was announced that the Fugees have canceled their U.S. tour just days before it was set to kick off in Tampa. The Fugees — that beloved ‘90s rap trio of Ms. Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras — have become famous for dysfunction, disagreements and disappointment. Almost 30 years after their groundbreaking album The Score, things just tend to get wobbly whenever they try to get together. And the general public, as well as commentators and critics, tend to single out Lauryn.
When the news came down, there was no shortage of “I told you so” from cynics who’d given up on the Fugees delivering the goods. This tour was already postponed once, after all — and it’s hard to gauge how much they even want to perform as a unit anymore. And fans have long branded L-Boogie with infamous late appearances and no-shows. So “I told you so” is understandable.
But it’s also understandable that people still care enough about the Fugees to be disappointed.
The ‘90s nostalgia shows no sign of slowing. Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Ciara are on tour together. LL COOL J is promoting his new album. Rakim just dropped his, Diamond D has a new EP coming and Common and Pete Rock have one of the year’s best albums. The Fugees are a part of that storied canon.
In her statement via IG, Lauryn offered some encouraging words. The Grammy-winning rapper/singer/songwriter assured her U.K. fans that the European leg of the tour was still a go.
“Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us. I love being able to bring these performances to you!”
Even as new generations have come along, the pull of that trio from Jersey remains. They haven’t been an active group in 25 years, but their legacy remains intact. Would it be great if they could finally just put everything together and deliver what fans want? It would be amazing. Would it be sublime to see all three of them, in sync and on point, tearing down stages consistently? Of course it would. But the Fugees have never made it easy. Just don’t blame the fans for holding out hope.
And don’t blame Lauryn Hill just because she’s Lauryn Hill.
