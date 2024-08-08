Is Lauryn Canceling 2024’s Fugees Tour Dates Just The Same Old Story?

“Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.”

That was the statement issued by none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill after it was announced that the Fugees have canceled their U.S. tour just days before it was set to kick off in Tampa. The Fugees — that beloved ‘90s rap trio of Ms. Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras — have become famous for dysfunction, disagreements and disappointment. Almost 30 years after their groundbreaking album The Score, things just tend to get wobbly whenever they try to get together. And the general public, as well as commentators and critics, tend to single out Lauryn.