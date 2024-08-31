Fatman Scoop Dies After Collapsing On Stage During Performance

Rapper and hype man Fatman Scoop has passed away after collapsing on stage during a performance on Friday night. He was 53.

According to a report from Rolling Stone , Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman III, was performing in Hamden, Connecticut’s Hamden Town Center Park when he had a “medical emergency” before being “transported by ambulance to the hospital.” Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed as much on Facebook .

In a separate report, Connecticut news outlet CT Insider reported that Scoop had received CPR before being taken to the hospital. Scoop’s death was confirmed by Birch Michael, a DJ and producer who identified himself as Scoop’s tour manager, in posts on Facebook and Instagram .

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today,” wrote Michael, who’s also known as Pure Cold.

“I Love you Scoop, thank you so much for everything you gave to me.”

Born in New York City in 1971, Scoop became known in rap music for his booming and energetic voice, his commanding “Let’s go now!” and hyped up delivery appearing on songs like Timbaland and Magoo’s “Drop,” Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” and Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That.”

He also had two brief (but memorable) appearances as himself on The Boondocks TV series , popping up in “The Story of Thugnificent.”

Amid Scoop’s passing, a number of people have offered tributes to him and condolences to his family, most notably Missy.

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time,” she wrote on X . “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten.”

Check out other tributes below.



