Is That Eric Adams in Biggie’s “Juicy” Video?

As Eric Adams faces federal charges , a certain subtle cameo he made in a music video for one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time has resurfaced.

Back in October 2021, New York Times reporter Jesse Drucker posted on X about how his son had spotted Adams in the video for Biggie’s “Juicy.” Adams’ appearance comes in the form of a campaign poster for when he ran — unsuccessfully — for Congress in New York’s 11th district in 1994. At the time, he was an NYPD officer.

It has received some reposts recently; the cameo has also been highlighted in other posts from last year and this year on the social media platform, as Billboard noted .

If you want to see the moment for yourself, skip to the 1:37 mark of the video, where a mustached and not bald Adams can be seen as Biggie declares, “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.”