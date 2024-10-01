Screenshot from "Juicy" by The Notorious B.I.G.
Is That Eric Adams in Biggie’s “Juicy” Video?
Kind of surprising that Eric Adams, NYC’s self-proclaimed “first hip-hop mayor,” hasn’t ever brought this up.
As Eric Adams faces federal charges, a certain subtle cameo he made in a music video for one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time has resurfaced.
Back in October 2021, New York Times reporter Jesse Drucker posted on X about how his son had spotted Adams in the video for Biggie’s “Juicy.” Adams’ appearance comes in the form of a campaign poster for when he ran — unsuccessfully — for Congress in New York’s 11th district in 1994. At the time, he was an NYPD officer.
It has received some reposts recently; the cameo has also been highlighted in other posts from last year and this year on the social media platform, as Billboard noted.
If you want to see the moment for yourself, skip to the 1:37 mark of the video, where a mustached and not bald Adams can be seen as Biggie declares, “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.”
When Adams ran for Congress, he failed to gain enough signatures to make the ballot. At the time, he claimed that his petition signatures were stolen, but a police investigation turned up nothing to support the claim. Although he later ended up getting enough signatures to qualify, he was kicked off the ballot after it was found that a number of the signatures were fraudulent or incorrectly filled out, according to New York Magazine’s Intelligencer.
Fast-forward decades later, and Adams, who is currently the mayor of New York City, is now alleged to have taken bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources.
He faces multiple charges, ranging from one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, solicit foreign contributions and accept bribes to two counts of solicitation. He has denied any wrongdoing and doesn’t intend to resign any time soon.
