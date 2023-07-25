Latto is First Rapper This Year to Reach No. 1 on Hot 100 With Jung Kook’s “Seven”

Latto’s going out on top this year. The Atlanta-raised artist, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, has become the first rapper to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, as she’s featured on “Seven” with BTS member Jung Kook. The single also makes Latto’s first No. 1 hit of her career, although her 2021 track “Big Energy” was No. 1 on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. On the Billboard Hot 100, the song peaked at No. 3.

“It literally has been so surreal witnessing his fanbase and how much they support him — it's literally artist goals,” Stephens told People about collaborating with Kook. “I was so shocked. I'm like, "Are you sure you want me?" I felt so much pressure to do it, but I was like, "You know what? He reached out to me for a reason. Let me just go in there and do what I do best." To see everybody's reaction to my verse and how much they love it, it's so fulfilling. Hopefully, I get to go to Korea soon.”



According to Billboard, “Seven” amassed 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay and 153,000 combined digital and CD singles in its first week. Latto’s sophomore album, 777, released last March, but the rapper has continued rolling out features with Jay Rock and Anderson .Paak (“Too Fast (Pull Over)”), Cardi B (“Put It On Da Floor Again”), Lola Brooke and Yung Miami of City Girls (“Don’t Play With It [Remix]), and Mello Buckz (“Boom, Pt. 2).

정국 (Jung Kook) 'Seven (feat. Latto)' Official Performance Video www.youtube.com

Last weekend, Stephens performed at Rolling Loud Miami, and also launched The Latto Meal, a 21-piece wing meal exclusively for Wingstop.

