Justin Simien Has ‘No Idea’ About Updates On Donald Glover’s Planned Lando Calrissian Series

Plans for a Lando Calrissian series on Disney+ seem to be on hold. Justin Simien, director of the Haunted Mansion remake and writer for the Lando Calrissian series recently spoke to The Direct about the show, which was originally announced in 2020. During that year’s Disney Investor Day in December, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that Simien began writing on the Lando series, a follow-up to Solo: A Star Wars Story, in which Donald Glover made his debut as the aforementioned character.

“I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show,” Simien told The Direct. “It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

Glover last spoke about the Lando project in his April profile with GQ, saying that he “would love to play Lando again,” and added, “It’s a fun time to be him. It just needs to be the right way to do it.”

Glover – who last had a surprise cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – will next star opposite Maya Erskine in Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In March, the multi-hyphenate creative and screenwriter Janine Nabers released dark comedy Swarm, which earned three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.