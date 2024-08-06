Photo of JID by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Denzel Curry by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images. Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.
It Looks Like That Denzel Curry and JID Joint Album Could Really Happen
A Zeltron and JID joint project is what the culture needs.
When Denzel Curry told Apple Music that he wanted to make an album with JID, it just made sense. With their knack for verbal athletics and cinematic atmosphere, there’s little doubt they could make magic together. Apparently, JID feels the same way.
During an Aug. 5 episode of theNFR Podcast, Curry explained that JID had actually tapped in with him about the album idea. "JID, me and him always had good songs together," Curry explained. "When I told Apple Music that I was interested in working with him, he instantly called me... He was like, 'At some point, let's do it.' And I was like, 'For sure.'"
While nothing about that points toward a release date or even crystallized plans to make the project, fans don’t have to look too far to get an idea of what it would sound like. JID and Curry have already collabed on tracks like Curry’s 2018 effort “SIRENS | Z1RENZ,” Reason’s 2020 track “Extinct (Extended),” and a remix of JID’s 2017 song, “Bruuuh.” The chemistry is there — now it’s time to see what else they can make in the lab.
Watch Curry speak on a potential joint album with JID for yourself here.
From Your Site Articles
- Robert Glasper and Denzel Curry Link Up to Perform "This Changes Everything" ›
- Billie Eilish & Denzel Curry Show Out in DC for the 'When We All Fall Asleep' Tour [Photos] ›
- Stream Denzel Curry & Bilal’s Cover of Erykah Badu’s “Didn’t Cha Know” ›
- Denzel Curry Goes Off on the Grammys for its Best Rap Album Nominations ›
Related Articles Around the Web