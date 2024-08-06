It Looks Like That Denzel Curry and JID Joint Album Could Really Happen

When Denzel Curry told Apple Music that he wanted to make an album with JID, it just made sense. With their knack for verbal athletics and cinematic atmosphere, there’s little doubt they could make magic together. Apparently, JID feels the same way.

During an Aug. 5 episode of the NFR Podcast , Curry explained that JID had actually tapped in with him about the album idea. "JID, me and him always had good songs together," Curry explained. "When I told Apple Music that I was interested in working with him, he instantly called me... He was like, 'At some point, let's do it.' And I was like, 'For sure.'"

While nothing about that points toward a release date or even crystallized plans to make the project, fans don’t have to look too far to get an idea of what it would sound like. JID and Curry have already collabed on tracks like Curry’s 2018 effort “SIRENS | Z1RENZ,” Reason’s 2020 track “Extinct (Extended),” and a remix of JID’s 2017 song, “Bruuuh.” The chemistry is there — now it’s time to see what else they can make in the lab.

Watch Curry speak on a potential joint album with JID for yourself here.