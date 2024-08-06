ESC TO CLOSE

Subscribe

* indicates required
Okayplayer News

To continue reading

Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.

Already have an account?

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

​Photo of JID by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Denzel Curry by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images. Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.
Photo of JID by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Denzel Curry by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images. Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.

It Looks Like That Denzel Curry and JID Joint Album Could Really Happen

A Zeltron and JID joint project is what the culture needs.

When Denzel Curry told Apple Music that he wanted to make an album with JID, it just made sense. With their knack for verbal athletics and cinematic atmosphere, there’s little doubt they could make magic together. Apparently, JID feels the same way.

During an Aug. 5 episode of theNFR Podcast, Curry explained that JID had actually tapped in with him about the album idea. "JID, me and him always had good songs together," Curry explained. "When I told Apple Music that I was interested in working with him, he instantly called me... He was like, 'At some point, let's do it.' And I was like, 'For sure.'"

While nothing about that points toward a release date or even crystallized plans to make the project, fans don’t have to look too far to get an idea of what it would sound like. JID and Curry have already collabed on tracks like Curry’s 2018 effort “SIRENS | Z1RENZ,” Reason’s 2020 track “Extinct (Extended),” and a remix of JID’s 2017 song, “Bruuuh.” The chemistry is there — now it’s time to see what else they can make in the lab.

Watch Curry speak on a potential joint album with JID for yourself here.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Remembering a Legend: DJ Polo of the Legendary Juice Crew

Remembering a Legend: DJ Polo of the Legendary Juice Crew

Music
Rapper Chino XL performs at the A3C Hip Hop Festival at The Masquerade on October 12, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Respected Lyricist, Chino XL, Dead at 50

Music