Honoring Black Business Month: Style, Entertainment and Major Founder Milestones

For Black Business Month, we are profiling some of the classiest Black-owned cocktail spots in NYC where you can enjoy the best mixed drinks in the tri-state area. We are also taking a look at a few Black-owned vintage spots for switching your wardrobe up for the coming fall season.

Additionally, we are sharing partnered content from iONE Digital about major happenings in the live music and concert space — and we are giving flowers to a major mover and shaker in the realm of Black-owned media.

Pass the Past Photo courtesy of Pass the Past. For Erica Tsimerman, Pass the Past ’s owner, the shop was an outlet for her to establish a sense of self, as well as to create a safe space for people of color in the fashion world. “I wanted to become a vintage dealer for several reasons, but at the top of that list is independence. I worked in retail and corporate fashion for nearly 20 years. I never felt seen, heard, or wanted in those spaces,” she said. The thrift shop was born out of an unpleasant exchange she had with the owner of a private-label knitwear manufacturer in New York City, when she served as the business’ Product Development Assistant. “One day I got up the nerve to have a conversation with the owner about how we could be ahead of everyone else if we began introducing our clients to more sustainable materials. He literally laughed me out of the room,” she said. “That day has always stuck with me and I truly believe that it pushed me into a space that would allow me to continue working in an industry that I love so much, while also doing my part to reduce waste and offer people more unique items to add to their wardrobes.”

28 Scott Vintage View this post on Instagram A post shared by 28 Scott Vintage (@28scottvintage) Transport your wardrobe to 1980s and 1990s New York City chic. 28 Scott is known for their eclectic collection of fashion, from patchwork denim and crop tops to leather handbags and chic sunglasses. “We source clothing, home goods, and accessories from all around the U.S. and through world travels,” owner Tiffany Nicole said. “We have a little of everything and each item we get is unique — from hand-woven kilim wool carpets from Marrakech to deadstock pieces from designers like Valentino and Miu Miu.” Shoppers can stop by their storefront as well to browse their collection of minimalist home decor items, all within a fair and reasonable budget.

67 Orange Street Photo courtesy of 67 Orange Street. If you’re looking for the address on a map, you won’t find it. That’s because 67 Orange Street is actually located on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem. The name pays homage to the address where Almack’s last stood, with 67 Orange picking up the torch and becoming one of the few destinations for craft cocktails in Harlem. While the craft cocktail boom of the early aughts led to a surge of cocktail bars popping up in downtown Manhattan, 67 Orange was the first to open uptown. Since opening in 2008, they’ve been serving up spins on classics curated by their very own mixologists.

Hi-Note Photo courtesy of Hi-Note. Hi-Note, a newcomer to the city, is a cocktail bar where the music is at the center of the experience. In the evenings, the bar hosts community radio, featuring live sets and original programming in an intimate, cozy space with minimalist decor. Their menu has small plates, beer, wine and, of course, craft cocktails. The ingredients in each signature cocktail are carefully selected and mixed together to create the perfect blend. They offer a daily happy hour with specials on classic cocktails, but you can also drop by during the day for coffee and a relaxed, peaceful place to work. Partnered Content:

DOPE Shows Announces Partnership With Live Nation + Upcoming Concerts Photo courtesy of Global Grind. DOPE Shows (the number one independent Concert Promotion Agency in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware) proudly presents a series of groundbreaking announcements, solidifying their status as a prominent player in the touring and live events industry. In addition to officially unveiling their partnership with Live Nation, on September 29, they bring rap star Rylo Rodriguez to The Fillmore Philadelphia for his Been One album release concert. This will follow the album release concert for celebrated Philadelphia rapper TOURE at The Theatre of Living Arts on August 26th. Read the rest of the content on Read the rest of the content on Global Grind here.

Founder J. Carter Talks 15th Anniversary and Reveals OMF’s 2024 Lineup! View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) The music festival, which celebrates its 15th year this Fall will return to Piedmont Park in collaboration with Live Nation Urban after a record-breaking 100,000 concertgoers were in attendance in 2024. “Amazing to see the diversity amongst our community and culture out there, the young, the old,” ONE Musicfest founder J.Carter said of the festival. “I mean, my kids are out there, my parents are out there. I think it just explains what Atlanta is and what the brand really stands for and how it is an intersection of age and race and creed and lifestyles. I think the whole ONE Musicfest really came alive and lived its creed last year and we plan to do it again. Just as generational the lineup was last year, you’ll see that again this year. I think our audience will reflect that as well.” Read the Rest of the Content on Global Grind here.