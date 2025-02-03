The Top 5 Moments From The 2025 Grammy Awards

While the awards show has caught a bunch of flack the last several years, the 2025 Grammys were, in most ways, pretty dope. Over the course of more than three hours, plenty of memorable performances and award announcements unfolded before a lively crowd.

Or what about the not televised honors, like Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge — as NxWorries — winning Best Progressive R&B Album?

Well, there were some moments that clearly defined the night’s festivities — and we’re highlighting them here. Here are the top five moments from this year’s Grammys.

5. Trevor Noah Gets Political

As we face an already concerning new presidency, it’s good to have a host that isn’t afraid to acknowledge it. Throughout his introductory speech for the ceremony, Noah made quite a few remarks alluding to Donald Trump’s second term — whether that be the tariffs implemented by him or his immigration policies.

“There’s been a few changes in Washington, so this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country,” Noah quipped before focusing his attention on the night’s festivities.

4. Doechii Wins Best Rap Album

She was up against some very tough competition — and yet, she came out on top with Alligator Bites Never Heal. Doechii is now the third woman to receive the Best Rap Album award, joining both Cardi B (who present the album to Doechii) and Ms. Lauryn Hill — something the TDE rapper acknowledged while wearing a designer Thom Browne outfit with her mom standing right next to her for support.

"This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won — three women have won! Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii!" she said.

“I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now, and I wanna tell you — you can do it,” she added. “Anything is possible, don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you … you are exactly who you need to be, to be right where you are, and I am a testimony.”

3. Janelle Monae Headlines A Phenomenal Quincy Jones Tribute

In honor of his passing last year, the Grammys dedicated a performance medley to the legendary Quincy Jones. It was incredible from beginning to end, highlighting just how many musical icons he’s worked with — from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson. And it was that latter artist that Janelle Monae channeled in her performance as part of the medley, performing Jackson’s beloved hit, “Don’t Stop Til’ You Get Enough.” Truly, the footwork is something else.

2. Kendrick Lamar Wins Record And Song Of The Year

What more needs to be said? He took the stage and won some of the night’s most notable honors courtesy of his diss track, “Not Like Us.” And we got to hear the crowd sing “A MINOR” at the top of their lungs, soundtracking Lamar’s walk to the stage as he accepted the Record of the Year award. Clearly, he already had the last laugh in this feud with Drake. But him winning these Grammys solidified that.

1. Beyoncé FINALLY Won Album Of The Year

“It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé said of the long journey to getting an award that she’s wanted for so long. And now, she’s finally gotten it, her Cowboy Carter album beating out some heavy competition that included Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department.

And although she said this during her acceptance speech for Best Country Album, something she said also applies here: “I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about. And to stay persistent.”