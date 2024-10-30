Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh Want to Make Sure They’re as Fit as Their Rhymes

Between the somersaulting rhyme schemes and breath control exhibitions, it doesn’t take much more than a cursory listen to Stabbed & Shot 2 to see that Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh’s bars are in tip-top shape. Years into their career, the two rhymers are operating at peak efficiency — the joint result of practice and rap muscle memory.

“We’ve been [working together] for so long that we fully understand each other,” Spesh tells Okayplayer. “We damn near become one when it’s time to put something together.”