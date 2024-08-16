Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images.
Respected Houston Rap Staple BeatKing Dead at 39
Today, the rap world mourns the loss of BeatKing, who has passed away at age 39.
Today, hip-hop mourns another legend as legendary Houston producer and rapper BeatKing has died at the age of 39. His manager confirmed the news Thursday night.
"Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla,” reads Tasha Felder’s Instagram post. “BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."
While his cause of death wasn’t disclosed initially, his rep told TMZ that he died after suffering a pulmonary embolism Thursday. He was doing a takeover at a local morning show when he passed out. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Since breaking out with “Crush” in 2010, BeatKing (Justin Riley), used his powerful baritone, strip club-ready beats, and a penchant for anthems to become a staple of clubs in Texas. If you went to parties in the area, he was virtually inescapable. That reputation earned him the Club God moniker. Fans will remember tracks like “Throw That Ass,” “Hammer,” “Then Leave,” “BDA” and plenty of others.
Across the internet, fans, rappers and journalists have paid their respects while noting his graciousness and talent for music. See some of the reactions below.
