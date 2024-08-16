Respected Houston Rap Staple BeatKing Dead at 39

Today, hip-hop mourns another legend as legendary Houston producer and rapper BeatKing has died at the age of 39. His manager confirmed the news Thursday night.

"Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla,” reads Tasha Felder’s Instagram post. “BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."

While his cause of death wasn’t disclosed initially, his rep told TMZ that he died after suffering a pulmonary embolism Thursday. He was doing a takeover at a local morning show when he passed out. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.