ESC TO CLOSE

Subscribe

* indicates required
Okayplayer News

To continue reading

Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.

Already have an account?

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Former US President Barack Obama reacts as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London, on March 18, 2024, following a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Former US President Barack Obama reacts as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London, on March 18, 2024, following a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Here’s Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 Playlist

It’s that time of year — Barack Obama’s summer playlist is here.

So it turns out that former President Barack Obama, like everyone else, is tapped in with Shaboozey. He revealed as much when he used his Instagram account to share his Summer 2024 Playlist yesterday (Aug. 12).

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix,” Obama wrote in the caption. “I hope you find something new to listen to!"

Here, you can find offerings from across all genres, with everyone from Shaboozey (“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” to The Rolling Stones (“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”) landing a spot on the list. There’s 2Pac and there’s H.E.R. There’s Billie Eilish and there’s Tems. It’s perfect White House barbecue fodder. But you can peep it for yourself.

Check out his playlist below.

Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 Playlist

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
“365” by Charli XCX
“Chihiro” by Billie Eilish
“Love Me Jeje” by Tems
“I Like the Way You Kiss Me” by Artemas
“Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman
“I Can’t Even Cry” by Hope Tala
“No Diggity” by Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen
“Charge It” by Enny
“O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)” by Carminho
“What’s in the Tea?” by Calimossa
“I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love” by Hubert Sumlin and Keith Richards
“Say So” by PJ Morton ft. JoJo
“Why Don’t You” by Cleo Sol
“You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” by The Miracles
“Process” by H.E.R.
“How Do U Want It” by 2Pac ft. K-Ci & JoJo
“If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” by Sting
“Unsuffer Me” by Lucinda Williams
“Golden” by Jill Scott
“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones
“My Best” by Saweetie
“Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting” by Charles Mingus
“Come Away with Me” by Norah Jones
“The People” by Common
“Don’t Cry Baby” by Etta James
“Bad Boy” by Chris Jedi, Gaby Music & Dei V ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna
“Yayo” by Rema
“Old Dutch” by Bonny Light Horseman
“Symptom of Life” by Willow
“Whiskey Whiskey” by Moneybagg Yo ft. Morgan Wallen
“Stargazing” by Myles Smith
“Wanna Be” by GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion
“Jump” by Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng
“Perro Negro” by Bad Bunny & Feid
“Lil Boo Thang” by Paul Russell
“Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” by Digable Planets
“Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)” by Bob Marley & the Wailers
“One of These Things First” by Nick Drake
“Silvio” by Bob Dylan
“Love Is Everywhere” by Pharoah Sanders
“Where Did Our Love Go” by The Supremes
“Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé
“Someone to Watch Over Me” by Samara Joy ft. Pasquale Grasso

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Barack Obama Confirms He's Actually Making Those Viral Playlists

Barack Obama Confirms He's Actually Making Those Viral Playlists

Music
Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest performs onstage with A Tribe Called Quest performs onstage during FYF Fest on July 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Q-Tip and 9th Wonder Debate Inter-Genre Labels for Boom Bap

Music