Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.
Here’s Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 Playlist
It’s that time of year — Barack Obama’s summer playlist is here.
So it turns out that former President Barack Obama, like everyone else, is tapped in with Shaboozey. He revealed as much when he used his Instagram account to share his Summer 2024 Playlist yesterday (Aug. 12).
“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix,” Obama wrote in the caption. “I hope you find something new to listen to!"
Here, you can find offerings from across all genres, with everyone from Shaboozey (“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” to The Rolling Stones (“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”) landing a spot on the list. There’s 2Pac and there’s H.E.R. There’s Billie Eilish and there’s Tems. It’s perfect White House barbecue fodder. But you can peep it for yourself.
Check out his playlist below.
Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 Playlist
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
“365” by Charli XCX
“Chihiro” by Billie Eilish
“Love Me Jeje” by Tems
“I Like the Way You Kiss Me” by Artemas
“Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman
“I Can’t Even Cry” by Hope Tala
“No Diggity” by Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen
“Charge It” by Enny
“O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)” by Carminho
“What’s in the Tea?” by Calimossa
“I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love” by Hubert Sumlin and Keith Richards
“Say So” by PJ Morton ft. JoJo
“Why Don’t You” by Cleo Sol
“You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” by The Miracles
“Process” by H.E.R.
“How Do U Want It” by 2Pac ft. K-Ci & JoJo
“If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” by Sting
“Unsuffer Me” by Lucinda Williams
“Golden” by Jill Scott
“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones
“My Best” by Saweetie
“Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting” by Charles Mingus
“Come Away with Me” by Norah Jones
“The People” by Common
“Don’t Cry Baby” by Etta James
“Bad Boy” by Chris Jedi, Gaby Music & Dei V ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna
“Yayo” by Rema
“Old Dutch” by Bonny Light Horseman
“Symptom of Life” by Willow
“Whiskey Whiskey” by Moneybagg Yo ft. Morgan Wallen
“Stargazing” by Myles Smith
“Wanna Be” by GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion
“Jump” by Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng
“Perro Negro” by Bad Bunny & Feid
“Lil Boo Thang” by Paul Russell
“Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” by Digable Planets
“Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)” by Bob Marley & the Wailers
“One of These Things First” by Nick Drake
“Silvio” by Bob Dylan
“Love Is Everywhere” by Pharoah Sanders
“Where Did Our Love Go” by The Supremes
“Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé
“Someone to Watch Over Me” by Samara Joy ft. Pasquale Grasso
From Your Site Articles
- Barack Obama's Five Best Music Moments ›
- Barack Obama Names Songs from Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Black Thought & More As His 2022 Favorites ›
- Barack Obama Confirms He's Actually Making Those Viral Playlists ›
- Barack Obama's Favorites Songs of 2021 Playlist Features Tracks From Nas, Lizzo, Mo3 & More ›
Related Articles Around the Web