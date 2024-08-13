Here’s Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 Playlist

So it turns out that former President Barack Obama, like everyone else, is tapped in with Shaboozey. He revealed as much when he used his Instagram account to share his Summer 2024 Playlist yesterday (Aug. 12).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) “With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix,” Obama wrote in the caption. “I hope you find something new to listen to!" Here, you can find offerings from across all genres, with everyone from Shaboozey (“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” to The Rolling Stones (“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”) landing a spot on the list. There’s 2Pac and there’s H.E.R. There’s Billie Eilish and there’s Tems. It’s perfect White House barbecue fodder. But you can peep it for yourself. Check out his playlist below.