50 Cent Says D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” Inspired Him to Get Shredded

50 Cent’s chiseled physique during the 2000s was thanks to D’Angelo. In his new Men’s Health profile, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper talked about his fitness journey beginning after his near-fatal shooting in 2000.

After the incident, where 50 Cent, legal name Curtis Jackson, was shot nine times, the Queens native was placed under a strict liquid diet, where he lost 54 pounds.

“When you slim down, you see everything,” he said. “I’m also working out to get myself stronger, ’cause who’s to say you’re not gonna get hit again?”

The rapper later saw D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” music video, where the R&B crooner was visibly buff and shirtless. Unapologetic about being a fan of the video, Jackson also compared D’Angelo’s look to Brad Pitt, who was defined in the 1999 film, Fight Club.

“They were talking about a Brad Pitt line!” Jackson exclaimed. “I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s that?! Oh, nah, that’s important!'”

While the “Untitled” video is iconic, D’Angelo admittedly became depressed after its release, as some of his female fans heckled him to strip during live concerts. It would take nearly 15 years for the singer-songwriter to release his third album, Black Messiah.

Also a part of the Men’s Health Hip-Hop 50 package are Method Man, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, Common and Busta Rhymes, who Jackson is performing with on The Final Lap Tour globally until November.

“We gonna do the tour and stuff like that, right? So I’m back working out like that,” Jackson said on Instagram Live in May. “I always work out, but it’s different when I gotta start running and all that s***. Matter of fact, I’ma show y’all [on] Live every day. Yeah, I’ma do five miles in front of ’em every day.



“You gonna see me come back down. I’ma lose at least 25 pounds before [the tour]. I’ll be back in dog shape before I go. I’ma start talking mad shit when I’m back in shape. That’s why I be wanting to fight and s*** like that, on the low.”