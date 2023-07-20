50 Cent Confirms Appearance on Nas’ Upcoming Album 'Magic 2'

In a recent interview with XXL Magazine, 50 Cent discussed how he is working with Nas for the first time in over twenty years. The South Jamaica native announced that he will appear on a track featured on Nas’ upcoming album Magic 2. During the interview, he also went into detail on how the two met all the way back in 1999.

Despite not collaborating with each other musically since 2002, the two Queens-based artists have had an interesting relationship with each other, sometimes for better or worse. Nas first heard of 50 Cent back in 1999 following the release of his polarizing song “How to Rob”. According to his interview with XXL, 50 explained how much Nas appreciated the track’s originality and his overall energy. He then continued to talk highly of Nas, recalling a time when the Queensbridge rapper brought him on tour when he really did not have to, according to 50.

As 50 Cent grew to stardom in the early 2000s, the two became estranged and Nas became one of the many artists that 50 grew to have beef with during that time. This started in 2005 with 50 taunting him on the song “Piggy Bank”, where he takes shots at numerous other artists as well. The two’s relationship remained tense until 2014, when both officially ‘made up’ by sharing the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

Earlier this year, there was speculation that 50 and Nas were collaborating on a project for what media outlets thought was going to be Kings Disease IV. On Tuesday, Nas confirmed the record title after a series of Instagram posts hyping up the release.

Fans were first notified about the pair’s new track, titled “Office Hours”, through a teaser post on 50 Cent’s Instagram. The post’s caption notes, “Yal ain’t herd me in minute, @nas felt like it was time so it’s done. Check us out Friday 7.21 MAGIC 2 (Office Hours).”

“Office Hours” is one of the tracks featured on Nas’ Magic 2 his seventeenth studio album and a followup of Magic, which was released in 2021 and peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200. The album is set to release this Friday, July 21st.

