Dr. Dre Stopped 50 Cent From Releasing A Diss Track Towards JAY-Z, Nas & More

A 50 Cent diss track against JAY-Z, Nas, Cam’Ron and more was shut down thanks to Dr. Dre. In connection with 50’s upcoming The Final Lap Tour, podcast Diverse Mentality released a two-hour documentary on the rapper’s seminal 2003 debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

At the one-hour and eight-minute mark of the documentary, background was given on 50’s planned track “Back Down (Ja Rule Diss)” by recording engineer Sha Money XL.

“This one was fresh — fresh! We went to my crib, cut that s***. Fif had no filter,” Sha Money said. “Got to LA and played it, [Dr.] Dre put the filter on him, like, ‘Hold up, bro. Hold up, bro. Nah, bro. You goin’ too far, man. So, we had to re-record that s***.”

Documentary narrator Quake went on to add that 50, legal name Curtis Jackson, intended to take aim at Hov, Nas, Supreme, R. Kelly, and Cam’Ron on the song’s original version before only sticking to Ja Rule and Murder Inc. Jackson even invited Dr. Dre to jump in with expletives towards the competition, which the Aftermath Entertainment founder refused.



“I’ve heard this original version only two times, so I don’t remember too many bars from the original,” Quake said. “But he does take aim at Cam’ron by dissing his pink clothes and says, ‘You’re acting all gangsta and tough / You must’ve forgot when the director yelled cut,’ which was referring to Cam’ron’s acting days on ‘Paid In Full.’”

The Final Lap Tour begins on July 21 in Salt Lake City, with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih as supporting acts.