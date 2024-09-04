10 Soothing Tiny Desk Performances That Will Send You to Nirvana

The premise for NPR’s Tiny Desk is simple: an artist or band plays a stripped-down set of their music, creating a more intimate and special performance.

Because of how they’re set up, most Tiny Desk sets tend to have a relaxing and soothing quality to them. You get to experience an artist or band in a distinctly vulnerable way without all the glitz and production that goes into a show at a venue, for instance. Instead, the core and most purest parts of the music are on display.

Because of the calming effect these performances have, we’re highlighting 10 of our favorites.

These are the 10 most soothing Tiny Desk performances to send you to nirvana.

Erykah Badu, August 2018

In its brevity, Erykah Badu’s performance is nothing short of incredible. She could’ve played it safe and done songs fans expected of her. Instead, she went with two contrasting tracks: the cool swagger of “Rimshot” and the moody, multi-layered breakup song “Green Eyes,” the greatness of her vocals on the latter track highlighted by the bare-bones approach on the Badu deep cut.

The Isley Brothers, August 2021

It only makes sense that the group behind two of arguably the most recognizable hip-hop samples ever would start out with those songs. Performing at their home studio in St. Louis, Missouri, The Isley Brothers began their calm and funky set with “Between the Sheets” and “Footsteps in the Dark,” before finishing it out with “For the Love of You” and “That Lady.”

Mac Miller, August 2018

Released only a month prior to his death in September, it’s bittersweet that such a great performance was one of Mac Miller’s last. Contemplative but soothing (and at times upbeat), the late artist’s performance will forever be cherished, especially because it included a stripped-down version of “What’s The Use?” with Thundercat on bass.

Ari Lennox, October 2019

Having one of the best voices in modern R&B, getting to hear Ari Lennox in the Tiny Desk NPR office is transcendent. “New Apartment” is effortless and the call-and-response between Lennox and guitarist Taylor Gamble is such a great display of musicianship from them both.

Hiatus Kaiyote, August 2021

Sure, the set design of Hiatus Kaiyote’s set is pretty nightmare-inducing, but aside from that everything else is pretty relaxing. The vocal harmonies done between frontwoman Nai Palm and Alejandro Abapo, Laura Christoforidis and Jace Excell throughout are so lush, while Simon Mavin’s dreamy keys add to the psychedelic lullaby-esque feel of the group’s performance.

Laraaji, May 2019

It doesn’t get any more comforting than ambient music pioneer Laraaji. An almost 16-minute performance of ethereal sounds, Laraaji and Arji Cakouros use a tiny set of wind chimes and a zither to craft a song simply titled “12345678…,” with the pair traversing sonic realms with a playful curiosity that is absolutely hypnotizing.

The Internet, September 2015

Although not in the band anymore, Jameel Bruner’s keys are such a subtle but key part of what makes this performance so alluring. His parts float underneath and compliment Syd’s vocals, especially on “Under Control,” and the smoothness of his runs on “Dontcha” are mesmerizing, the rest of the group locked in a groove that doesn’t let up until the song comes to an end.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, December 2019

The way the band really brings Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s music to life is wonderful. It’s so easy to get lost in the instrumentation as El Michels Affair turns Madlib’s already warm and captivating production into these lively musical pieces, creating a relaxing soundscape that contrasts Gibbs’ streetlife raps.

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, August 2016

.Paak is such an in-the-pocket performer that it’s not hard to just succumb to the grooves provided during this set. The almost Dilla time-ish feel of “Come Down”? The bouncing thump of “Put Me Thru”? .Paak and The Free Nationals are unrelenting in their funkiness, making for a soulful performance that’ll likely have you dancing.