Your Old Droog Drops New Video With Assists from Just Blaze and Conductor Williams

With the Drake and Kendrick feud still consuming all the oxygen in the rap ecosystem, one noteworthy album you may have missed last month is the solid release from NY rapper, Your Old Droog. For the last several years, the Ukraine-born emcee has been perfecting his slick rhyme craft in rap’s underground, dropping one quality project after the other — and also cementing his rhyming relationship with talented bar spitters: Mach-Hommy and Tha God Fahim.

His latest full-length release definitely marks his most ambitious to date. The album which dropped late last month is titled Movie, and it features production from rap giants like Just Blaze, Madlib, Harry Fraud and Conductor Williams. On the cameo tip, the steadily rising rapper notched guest verses from Method Man, Denzel Curry and Yasiin Bey. Not everyone could assemble such an impressive roster of talent — it’s just more proof of how far YOD has come in his rap career. His latest video is a 2-in-1 clip featuring a pair of standout cuts from the LP, "Mercury Thermometers" produced by Conductor Williams, and the album’s opener “Success and Power,” produced by Just Blaze. If you haven’t checked out this album yet, do yourself a favor and add it to this week’s rotation. In the meantime, check out the video below.