Gunna Opens Up On Surprise Fourth Solo Album 'A Gift & A Curse'

Gunna makes a comeback on fourth album A Gift & A Curse. The album is also Gunna’s first full-length LP since his release from jail in December, when he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Gunna, legal name Sergio Kitchens, was arrested last May along with Young Thug and other YSL members, many of whom were also charged with conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, drug dealing and more.

At 45-minutes, the 15-track album has no guest appearances, a rarity in comparison to Kitchens’ previous music. Various songs on A Gift & A Curse allude to the high-profile case, with Kitchens defending Young Thug on track “I Was Just Thinking.” “I know you hear the lies, it’s your lil’ brother, my folk/Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told,” he raps on the song.



Earlier this month, Kitchens shared new song “Bread & Butter,” also his first solo single following the non-promotional “Banking on Me” last year. On “Bread & Butter,” Kitchens hit back on allegations of snitching and denied that he worked with the police. In December, Kitchens took an Alford plea deal, only pleading guilty to one charge against him while otherwise maintaining his innocence. Initially sentenced to five years in prison, Kitchens' sentence was commuted to time served with the remainder suspended.

Gunna - bread & butter [Official Video] youtu.be

Alleged as YSL (Young Stoner Life) leader, Young Thug is still behind bars as he awaits trial on charges against him. Stream A Gift & A Curse below.

